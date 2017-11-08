This Highland teen was hit by a train. Doctors say her recovery is amazing.

Ana Cantrell, 19, wearing her ‘Team Ana Fight Like a Girl’ t-shirt during a fundraiser event at Don Ole, located at 721 Broadway. On May 3, Ana was on her way home to get ready for work when her car was struck by a train at an unmarked crossing on Farmlane Road near Veterans Honor Parkway in Highland. For the past six months, Ana has been going through a rigorous regimen of therapy to recover from the accident. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com