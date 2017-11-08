Hard Road Theatre to hold auditions, young artists to perform at Highland Youth Art Expo

Hard Road Theatre
Auditions set for “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do”
Hard Road Theatre will have auditions for its winter musical: “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 13 at the Highland Upper Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland
“Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” is an original jukebox musical, featuring Neil Sedaka songs. Set in the early 1960s, the plot of the show follows two friends, Lois and Marge, who travel to a resort in the Catskill mountains on Labor Day weekend to overcome a recent breakup. While there, romance flourishes in the most unusual places.
There are roles for three men and three women. Those auditioning should come prepared with 16 measures of a Broadway-style piece that illustrates their vocal abilities. Those auditioning should also be prepared to learn a short dance routine and need to be aware of any conflicts they have through Jan. 28. An accompanist will be provided. No recordings will be allowed.
Performances are scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, 21, 26, and 27.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theater organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theater productions.
Arts Council
Youth will present art, music, dance, drama
The Highland Arts Council will highlight talented young artists of the region in the second annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Exposition 2017 on Nov. 18 at the John Wildi Masonic Temple, 721 9th St. in Highland, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Youth Arts Exposition is open to sixth- to 12th-grade artists of all disciplines. Visual artists, dancers, musicians, writers and thespians will share their emerging talents with the public.
The Highland Arts Council hopes to advance the youth of the community through their support, knowing that these young artists will one day be leaders in fostering the appreciation of the arts in the region. You can be the audience that celebrates these emerging artists. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support young artists in communities surrounding Highland. There is no charge to attend, but your presence is extremely valuable to the spirit of the young artists.
For more information go to www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org/youth-arts-expo or call 618-334-8033.
Latzer Library
Family Reading Night is Nov. 16
Time spent reading together is one of the most valuable gifts a family can share, because early reading sets young people on the path to lifelong learning. To promote family reading, the state of Illinois established “Family Reading Night” in 1992, an evening when families can “read and grow together.” Since then, Family Reading Night has been celebrated across Illinois on the third Thursday in November.
This year, Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 Ninth St. in Highland, will be celebrating this special event Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Children’s Library with a pajama party. It is a free event and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be stories, snacks, a craft, and lots of fun. Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal.
For more information, call 618-654-5066.
Library Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 3
Latzer Library’s annual Holiday Dinner will kick off the holidays Dec. 3.
The elegant evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a wine reception. At 6:30 p.m., dinner catered by Popeye’s Chop House will be served in the beautifully decorated, historic library. Post dinner entertainment will follow dinner at the First Congregational Church, neighboring the library.
Sponsorships for the event are available and tickets are $50 each. Contact the library for additional information or to purchase tickets. Checks should be made payable to Highland Area Community Foundation and mailed to Latzer Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland, IL 62249.
For more information about Latzer Library services or programs, contact the library at 654-5066, like Latzer Library on Facebook, or check out the website www.highlandillibrary.org.
Clubs
DAR to meet
The Silver Creek Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Latzer Library auditorium in Highland. The program will be “James Lemen, patriot and anti-slavery activist,” presented by Cherie Kuhn and Charlotte Digue.
Five members of the Silver Creek Chapter attended the District VI meeting in Altamont on Oct. 21.
For further information, contact Lola DeGroff at 618-667-8660.
Business women to make craft at next meeting
The Illinois Federation of Business Women Highland will be meet Monday, Nov. 13, at Poppy’s in Highland (Widmer Floral). Networking, appetizers and a brief business meeting will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. The program, hosted by the Finance Committee, will be a “make-it-and-take-it” workshop where each attendee will learn how to put together a small centerpiece to take home. The cost for the evening is $25, which covers materials for the centerpiece and appetizers. RSVP to Michelle at michellehagen@krehbielcpa.com or call 618-980-2309 by Friday, Nov. 10.
Garden Club to learn about bees
The Highland Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive in Highland. Nancy Heimann will present a program, “An Introduction to Bee Keeping.” Guests are welcome.
Food
Boy Scouts prepare for “Scouting for Food” drive
On Saturday, Nov. 11, area Boy Scouts will be distributing bags for local residents to fill with food and personal care items.
Then, on the following Saturday, Nov. 18, the Boy Scouts will be back to collect the filled bags to take them to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry)so that they may be distributed to local needy families with a verifiable need. Please leave your filled bag on your front porch by 8:30 a.m. for the Boy Scouts to find.
Items most needed at the Highland food pantry at this time are Hamburger/Tuna Helper, cereal, instant mashed potatoes, canned pasta, canned fruit, canned soup, canned mixed vegetables, beets, sauerkraut, and jelly in plastic jars.
The Highland food pantry also distributes personal care items, such as toilet paper, facial tissue, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, diapers, etc. These items are always in high demand by food pantry clients as personal care items cannot be purchased with food stamps (SNAP – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
The Scouting for Food Drive has been the largest, single food drive for HACSM for the past few years. Both the Boy Scouts and HACSM are grateful to the community for their generosity.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person
Monday, Nov. 13: Country fried steak, country gravy, cheesy hash brown casserole, green beans, bread, blushing pears.
Tuesday, Nov. 14: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, new potatoes, pumpkin pan pie.
Wednesday, Nov. 15: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Thursday, Nov. 16: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, dinner roll, creamy custard pie.
Friday, Nov. 17: Fried fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, luscious fruit salad.
