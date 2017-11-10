Highland area police briefs: Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Michael E. Nordhaus, 40, of Marion, was arrested by HPD on Oct. 26 on two no-bond warrants, one from the U.S. Marshals Service and the other from the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois. Information on specific charges was not immediately available.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Oct. 28
▪ Gwen M. Markus, 37, of Gillespie, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and driving without lights when required.
▪ Trista L. Dall, 44, of Aviston, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to signal when required, and possession of cannabis.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Pierron, was charged with driving while having an expired license.
Oct. 29
▪ James B. Cummins, 35, of Highland, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding, and two counts of improper lane usage.
Oct. 31
▪ Tyler D. Dothager, 26, of Highland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Nov. 2
▪ A juvenile boy, 16, of Highland, was charged with damage to property for allegedly throwing a golf ball at a vehicle, causing a dent.
▪ Levi L. Compton, 39, of Greenville, was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking a 48-inch Vizio television from Walmart.
Comments