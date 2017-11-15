St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland awarded for ‘outstanding performance in patient experience’

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has been named a 2017 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have consistently achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience. St. Joseph’s Hospital received the award for patient experience scores in Ambulatory Surgery.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.
Some of the programs put into place over the past year which have helped achieve this award include improving patient handoffs, education for staff on patient satisfaction standards and effectiveness, and further development of the nurse navigator position. Nurses are connecting more with patients at the bedside by conducting handoff reports in the patient rooms to involve the patient in all aspects of their care. The nurse navigator position has been expanded to allow for more consistent processes with orthopedic and large GI cases.
In addition to these programs, St. Joseph’s Hospital added the MAKO Robot to its orthopedic surgery program last year. The MAKO Robot assists the highly trained physicians who use the technology to achieve a new level of reproducible precision during partial-knee and hip surgeries. Surgeries using the MAKO Robot offer many benefits over traditional knee or hip replacement procedures, including reduced pain, faster recovery, smaller scars, and better motion. All of these benefits add to a better experience for patients.
“We are proud and honored to receive the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience,” said John Ludwig, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We are dedicated to providing a high quality experience to all our patients. This award recognizes that dedication and the hard work of our colleagues.”
According to Ludwig, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding and improving the patient experience.
“We are proud to partner with St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO of Press Ganey. “This award is a testament to the organization’s leadership in delivering patient-centered care. By achieving and sustaining this level of excellence, St. Joseph’s Hospital continues to demonstrate their commitment to reducing patient suffering and advancing the overall quality of health care.”
Press Ganey also presented a 2017 Pinnacle of Excellence Award to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese for Patient Experience.
