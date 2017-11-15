Around the Area: Grantfork honors those who helped with centennial

Marine
UCC announces raffle prize winners
Marine United Church has announced the raffle prize winners from its annual sausage supper, which was held on Sunday Nov. 5. The winners were:
▪ Queen-sized quilts: Peggy Haukap and Jared Baer
▪ Side of beef: Bonnie Burns
▪ Whole hog: Donna Lewis
▪ 10 pounds of pork sausage: Joanne Garvar, Julie Paddick, Staci Baer
▪ Baby quilt: Sue Ramsey
▪ Garden basket: Terry File
▪ Gift card to Mills Apple Farm: Harold Blumberg
▪ Wind chime: Melissa A. Moore
▪ Pasta basket: Eric Renkel
▪ Bath towels: Lori Iberg
▪ Papa Murphy’s gift card: Charlie Stewart
▪ Chocolate basket: Kem Conrad
▪ Cardinal pillows: C. Breza
▪ Four tickets to the 2018 dinner Walter Salyers.
Aviston
Just 10 cards left in $800K “Queen of Hearts” drawing
One more week has passed with no winner in a ‘Queen of Hearts’ raffle in Aviston.
There are 10 cards left; one is the prized queen of hearts. The jackpot for the Aviston Legion’s Wednesday’s raffle was $817,822.
The person chosen to select a card this week picked spot 29, which turned out to be a joker.
The next drawing is 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Those who do not have a PIN number already are not able to buy tickets for the raffle.
Breese
Mater Dei Band Parents to host glow bingo
Mark your calendar and gather your family and friends for glow bingo Friday, Nov. 17 in support of Mater Dei’s music programs. For only $25, each player receives six bingo cards, a glow hat and a bingo dauber. (Six additional cards cost $5.) Held at the Breese American Legion, doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo begins at 7:30 p.m. In addition to $1,000 in cash prizes, the event includes a cash bar, DJ and music. For reservations, call 618-531-5027 or email mdknightsmusic@gmail.com.
Alhambra
Leef Senior Citizens to meet
The Leef Senior Citizens will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 21st at Maedge’s Restaurant in Alhambra at 6 p.m. to share a meal together. If you are a senior citizen, feel free to join.
The club also will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Leef Township Center on Illinois 160 and Niggli Road (Grantfork). The meeting will begin with a pot-luck celebrating the holidays. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish (meat will be furnished) and a $1 gift. The club also will be collecting can goods for the food pantry at this time. If you have any questions, call Gloria at 618-488-7254.
Hitz Home to have “Tasting Bee”
The Hitz Home Auxiliary is sponsoring its annual Christmas Tasting Bee “Winter Wonderland” at 1 p.m. in the activity room at Hitz Memorial Home, 201 Belle St. in Alhambra, on Friday, Dec. 1. There is a donation of $6 for a tasting of wonderful holiday delights. The Joy Singers will provide the entertainment. There will be door prizes and a raffle for a quilt, holiday throw, holiday family basket, baby quilt and holiday wreath.
Comments