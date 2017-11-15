Highland bowling tournament helps fight cancer

Fundraiser
Bowling tournament helps fight cancer
Friends of Jeff McNeilly are sponsoring a 40-frame game to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research. The event will take place at Poplar Junction Lanes, 301 Poplar St. in Highland, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. There is a limit of 60 bowlers. Cost is $25 per person. Call 618-654-2695 for information or registration.
Not a bowler? You can still participate. Just bring a check to Poplar Junction on Saturday, Nov. 18 made payable to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Network. Proceeds will go toward research in memory of Jeff McNeilly.
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
VFW announces turkey shoot winners
Highland VFW Post 5694 has announced the winners of its annual turkey shoot.
Ron Kapp won a certificate for $300 worth of meat.
Brian Weiss won a certificate for $250 worth of meat.
Jeremy Hempen won a certificate for $200 worth of meat.
Alan Weiss won a certificate for $150 worth of meat.
Sandy Grapperhaus, Chad Rapin and Compustitch Embroidery won 20-pound, bone-in hams.
Rick Von Hatten, Karen Obernuefemann and Ron Wolf won turkeys.
The VFW wishes to thank everyone who helped make the turkey shoot a success.
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person
Monday, Nov. 20: Baked pork chops and apples, twice-baked potato, spinach bake, dinner roll, chocolate layer dessert.
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, country green beans with bacon and onion, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 22: Taco salad, Mexican corn, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, Texas sheet cake.
Thursday Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Holiday.
Friday, Nov. 24: Fried shrimp, hush puppies, cole slaw, bread, fruit cocktail.
