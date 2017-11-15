Veterans honored in parade and ceremony

Highland veterans were honored with a parade on Sunday afternoon.
The VFW Post 5694, American Legion Post 439 and Moose Lodge 2479 sponsored the parade, which was followed by a ceremony on the Square. The parade stepped off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Olive and Main streets and proceeded west on Main to the Square.
James Causey, a World War II Navy veteran and an Army veteran of the Korean War, served as the honorary grand marshal.
At the Square, Mayor Joe Michaelis will read a Veterans Day proclamation, which was signed and approved by the City Council, designating Nov. 5-11 as Veterans Awareness Week in Highland. A brief ceremony will follow which included honored Roland Harris for serving a 70-year membership in the VFW Post 5694 and Jeanette Hammel for serving 70 years in the VFW Auxiliary.
All veterans in Highland and the surrounding communities were welcome to participate in the parade and the ceremony. At the ceremony, all of the veterans identified themselves along with when and where they served.
