Highland area police briefs: Nov. 3-9

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

HPD warrant arrests

▪ Michael D. Seyler, 22, of Caseyville, was arrested by HPD on Nov. 4 on a warrant from Collinsville police for failure to appear in court on charge of driving with a suspended license. HPD additionally charged him with having an expired vehicle registration.

▪ David K. Stein, 59, of Highland, was arrested Nov. 4 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a battery charge. He was taken to jail.

▪ Warren E. Turner Jr., 39, of Breese, was arrested Nov. 6 on a warrant from Madison County for hit-and-run. He posted bond.

▪ Amanda L. Whitson, 27, of New Baden, was arrested Nov. 9 on a Clinton County warrant for driving with a suspended license. She posted bond.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

Nov. 3

▪ Christopher C. Parr, 28, of Pocahontas, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.

▪ Desiree N. Rousseau, 28, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

▪ Jeffrey D. Madorin, 24, of Sorento, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 4

▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding.

▪ Cory S. Stieb, 26, of Highland, was charged with speeding.

Nov. 5

▪ Brian W. Wernle, 41, of Highland, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.

▪ Six juvenile boys were cited for curfew violation, around 1:50 a.m. They included two 14-year-olds from Granite City, two 14-year-olds from Highland, a 13-year-old from Highland, and a 16-year-old from Highland.

Nov. 6

▪ Ina C. Davis, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while having a suspended/revoked license, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.

▪ Damario R. Vanover, 20, of Winter Haven, Florida, was charged with theft for allegedly pushing a cart of merchandise valuing $157.14 past all final point of purchase at Walmart.

Nov. 9

▪ Shaun G. Phillips, 40, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

