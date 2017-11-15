LtCol. Gary Klaus of the United States Marine Corps for 27 years stands with a carnation that was given to him by a Highland Middle School Student during the school’s annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10. Each year every school in the Highland School District holds an assembly to honor and thank veterans for their service in the armed forces. See more Veterans Day photos on pages 6-7B.
Veterans hold red carnations given to them by Highland Middle School students during the school's annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
The walkway leading up to Highland Middle School was lined with American flags to help welcome veterans to the annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
Highland Middle School students watch the keynote speaker Major Benjamin Busler at the annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
The Highland Middle School band plays Hymn to the Fallen during the school's annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
The Highland Middle School band plays Hymn to the Fallen during the school's annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
Members of Highland VFW and American Legion Honor Guard sit with their carnations during the annual Highland Middle School Veterans Day assembly.
Lt. Col Stan Paregien, left and Captain Jennifer Coleman, right, stand while members of the United States Air Force are recognized during the annual Veterans Day assembly at Highland Middle School on Nov. 10.
Veterans shake hands with Higland Middle School students during the annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
The five flags representing the branches of the United States military sit in the middle of the Highland Middle School gym during the school's annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10. In the background, a line of students shakes hands with and thank local veterans for their service.
In the front row the Highland Middle School Veteran's Day Leadership Committee from left to right, Cale Houchins, Zoe Thiems, Abby Athmer, Tyler Kutz, Garrett Schlarmann, Bryce Knackstedt, Kennedy Purtle, Easton Belford, Matt Miscik, Cade Altadonna, Logan Powers, Karli Dant, Paige Crawford, Brandy Moss, Madison Stehlik, Josie Hapack sit with the veterans who attened the annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 10.
Members of the Higland Middle School chorus from left to right Brandon Eye, Gavin Coleman, Joanna Fogg, J.T. Brissenden, and Lizzy Rensing sing America Our Home during the annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 10.
