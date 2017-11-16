More Videos

Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services 1:10

Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services

Pause
Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Leukemia strikes young Belleville girl battling cancer 1:13

Leukemia strikes young Belleville girl battling cancer

Ruben Mendoza may be honored with statue in Granite City 1:34

Ruben Mendoza may be honored with statue in Granite City

Get to know South Beach Motors 0:52

Get to know South Beach Motors

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Aviston Legion packed full before Queen of Hearts drawing 0:44

Aviston Legion packed full before Queen of Hearts drawing

Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals 1:43

Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals

Illinois and Missouri firefighters battle St. Louis warehouse fire 0:53

Illinois and Missouri firefighters battle St. Louis warehouse fire

  • Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services

    Corey Frey, the new owner of Broadway Battery & Tire Services located at 1001 Washington St. in Highland, talks about the business and gives his thanks to the previous owner.

Corey Frey, the new owner of Broadway Battery & Tire Services located at 1001 Washington St. in Highland, talks about the business and gives his thanks to the previous owner. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com
Corey Frey, the new owner of Broadway Battery & Tire Services located at 1001 Washington St. in Highland, talks about the business and gives his thanks to the previous owner. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Highland News Leader

Broadway Battery & Tire Services changes ownership after 43 years

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

November 16, 2017 09:19 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Ownership of a Highland business that has been a staple for appliance and automotive care has officially changed for the first time in 43 years.

Corey and Edie Frey bought Broadway Battery & Tire Services, located at 1001 Washington St., last month from Denis and Shirley Bellm.

“It’s big shoes to fill,” Corey Frey said.

Corey, who has been working in the automotive business for 10 years, has always wanted to own his own shop. Three years ago, he started working for Denis, who has owned BB&T since 1974. When they hired him, the Bellms said that they knew Corey would likely take over the shop one day, when Denis retired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Retirement came earlier for Denis than he had anticipated.

“Unfortunately, it was a forced retirement for us. But at least Corey was there,” Shirley said.

For a little over a year, he has been battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a disease similar to leukemia that can only be cured through a bone marrow transplant.

Shirley said that Denis has been in and out of the hospital throughout the year. During that time, he has not been able to work. At first, Shirley said Denis felt like he was giving up one of his children when he had to walk away from work.

“He’s worked at that store since 1974 with very little time away and usually six days a week, 10 hours a day. He’s met a lot of really great people there during that time,” Shirley said.

But, she said, he is happy to have Corey carry on in his stead.

“He’s glad that he was able to share his experiences with him for as long as he did,” Shirley said.

But even away from the shop, Shirley said Denis’s bond with his customers has continued, as some of them have called or stopped in to visit him at home or the hospital.

Corey said his No. 1 goal as the new business owner is holding up the legacy of Denis’s outstanding customer service.

“I mean, he has done a fantastic job. He has always strives to take care of the customers, and that’s kind of a thing that I kind of wanted to continue with. He is an upstanding person,” Corey said.

The only change with the ownership is that closing hours are now at 5:30 p.m., instead of 7 p.m.

The business has retained all of its employees. And to regular customers, Corey said, never fear, long-time employee Diane Carrillon will still be there.

“She was part of the deal,” he said.

Update on Denis

Earlier this year, the community rallied to preform a BeTheMatch bone marrow donor drive in hopes to find Denis a suitable match for a transplant. In total, 194 committed potential donors registered during the three-hour drive. Registering Denis on BeTheMatch also helped him find a donor, though it was not from within the community. While the transplant can be set up for any time, Shirley said that Denis’s doctors are still waiting for him to get healthier before they attempt a bone marrow transplant.

Denis has been fighting bouts of pneumonia throughout the year. But Shirley said the presence of that illness has lessened and is not growing.

“Right now, it seems that out biggest goal, besides staying out of the hospital, is to get the lungs stronger,” Shirley said.

Denis visits the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis twice a week for blood tests and to see his doctors. He also works on keeping his strength up by walking a mile, three to four times a week, and he goes out to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland for physical, occupation and cardiopulmonary therapy.

“Where we go next and when we go is all up in the air yet,” Shirley said.

Denis’s doctors want him in the best shape possible before the can do the transplant.

“We totally agree. And so, we wait — and pray. We have so many people praying for us. (I) can’t imagine where we would be without that,” Shirley said.

At a glance

Business: Broadway Battery & Tire Services

Services: Automotive repairs, tire sales and service, major home appliance retailer, appliance repair

Location: 1001 Washington St., Highland

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phone: 618-654-8684

Social Media: Facebook

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services 1:10

Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services

Pause
Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Leukemia strikes young Belleville girl battling cancer 1:13

Leukemia strikes young Belleville girl battling cancer

Ruben Mendoza may be honored with statue in Granite City 1:34

Ruben Mendoza may be honored with statue in Granite City

Get to know South Beach Motors 0:52

Get to know South Beach Motors

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Aviston Legion packed full before Queen of Hearts drawing 0:44

Aviston Legion packed full before Queen of Hearts drawing

Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals 1:43

Highland football trounces Herscher to advance to state semifinals

Illinois and Missouri firefighters battle St. Louis warehouse fire 0:53

Illinois and Missouri firefighters battle St. Louis warehouse fire

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

View More Video