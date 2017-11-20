The Highland High School cheerleading team captured first place in the medium team division Sunday at the ICCA Waterloo Invitational while also qualifying for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships, which will be held Jan. 16 at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center in Springfield. “It was a good day. Our goal was to qualify and we did that,” said Highland head coach Angie Fears. “We kept the routine watered down and simple and it worked. Still a lot to add and work on, but plenty of time to get that done. It was a good Start to the season and use something to build on.” The HHS cheer squad consists of, first row from left to right, Leah Sutton , Abby McTeer , Tyler Zobrist; second row, Joey Kutz, Alex Thies, Carly Rakers, Parisse Waldman, Lexi Gibbons, Olivia Loyet , Megan Griesbaum; third row, Molly Barry, Candice Greer, Rileigh Bent, Karley Broske, Kamy Diaber, Kaylee Barth, Mady Castile; fourth row, Assistant Coach Sarah Eilers, Assistant Coach Catie Lowe, Head Coach Angie Fears, Karlie Hooton, Emma Ruffini, Maddie Noeltner, Jordan Grieve and Kyleigh Haller.
HHS cheer squad places first, qualifies for ICCA State

By Daniel Fussner

dfussner@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 02:24 PM

The Highland High School cheerleading team captured first place in the medium team division Sunday at the ICCA Waterloo Invitational while also qualifying for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships, which will be held Jan. 6 at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center in Springfield.

“It was a good day. Our goal was to qualify and we did that,” said Highland head coach Angie Fears. “We kept the routine watered down and simple and it worked. Still a lot to add and work on, but plenty of time to get that done. It was a good Start to the season and use something to build on.”

The HHS cheer squad, which is coached by Fears and assistant coaches Catie Lowe and Sarah Eilers, consists of Leah Sutton, Abby McTeer, Tyler Zobrist, Joey Kutz, Alex Thies, Carly Rakers, Parisse Waldman, Lexi Gibbons, Olivia Loyet, Megan Griesbaum, Molly Barry, Candice Greer, Rileigh Bent, Karley Broske, Kamy Daiber, Kaylee Barth, Mady Castile, Karlie Hooton, Emma Ruffini, Maddie Noeltner, Jordan Grieve and Kyleigh Haller.

