This Highland bakery and cafe now offers breakfast and lunch

Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe Peacock Bakery and Cafe had its first day open at its new location on Nov. 16. The bakery expanded its operations into what used to be known as House of Plenty, located at 802 9th St. in Highland, Illinois. The bakery is now serving breakfast and lunch. Peacock Bakery and Cafe had its first day open at its new location on Nov. 16. The bakery expanded its operations into what used to be known as House of Plenty, located at 802 9th St. in Highland, Illinois. The bakery is now serving breakfast and lunch. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

