This Highland bakery and cafe now offers breakfast and lunch

After almost eight months of hard work Peacock Bakery and Cafe is up and running in its new location.
The bakery has expanded operations into what used to be known as the House of Plenty, located at 802 Ninth St. in Highland. The business’s first day open was Nov. 16.
With its larger location, the eatery also has expanded offerings.
“Now, we have breakfast and lunch,” said Rebekah Finley, the general manager.
The cafe’s menu is small and simple, which Finley said helps the cafe to focus on quality.
“It’s just made with some love,” Finley said.
Finley said among her favorite items, the quiche stands out. She said it has fresh ingredients that change along with the daily specials. At the time of Finley’s interview, the cafe was featuring an asparagus, Gruyere cheese and ham quiche, or one with spinach, Gruyere and artichoke.
For lunch, Finley recommended the cafe’s three-cheese grilled cheese, which is made with a blend of blue, Gouda and Gruyere cheeses; it pairs well with the fire-roasted tomato soup. The menu also has an item based off of Highland’s Heritage, called the Swiss plate, which has red cabbage, potato pancakes, and apple bratwurst.
“It’s good food that I don’t really see at any other restaurants,” Finley said.
Finley said the bakery side of the business still offers the same sweet treats regular customers have become accustomed to, from the gooey butter cookies and cake, triple dark chocolate brownies, scones, turnovers, savory pastries, and to the cheese cake.
“It’s so good that it is not right,” Finley said.
As for the building, during renovations, Finley said they tried to keep the inside as close to the era of when it was a built, which was sometime in the 1800s.
“We tried to make it all original,” Finley said.
Walking into the business customers will find a bright, white bakery counter stacked with an assortment of sweets. To their right, they will see one completely peacock-themed room, with bright teal walls that are decorated with unique peacock pictures, complete with a giant, golden chandelier hanging in the middle of the room. On the other side of the peacock room are two finely decorated dining areas.
“The ambiance, we have redone everything in the building. There’s just a cozy feel when you come in to eat,” Finley said.
The bakery and cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Right now, the operation is only accepting cash and check payments, but they are looking to install an ATM soon. Finley also said that customers will have to keep an eye out for their new daily specials.
“You’ll just have to come check us out,” she said.
At a glance
- Business: Peacock Bakery and Cafe
- Serves: Breakfast, lunch, baked goods, specialized baked good by order.
- Location: 802 9th St., Highland
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
- Phone: 618-882-5390
- Social Media: Facebook
