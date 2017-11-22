Highland News Briefs: St. Paul class of ’67 holds reunion

HIASAA
Hall of Fame nominees sought
The Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association is looking for help from the public in finding nominees for the 2018 Hall of Fame. Categories are: Arts and Sciences, Business, Career Public Service (those who are paid for their services as part of their job), Community Service Volunteer (unpaid/non-career), and Sports.
Persons nominated must have either attended any school in the Highland School District boundaries or been employed by any of the schools, must have demonstrated a high level of achievement in any of the categories and made a significant contribution to that particular field, and must have exhibited leadership, character, and service. Nomination applications are available at www.highlandilalumni.com. Deadline for nomination submission is Jan. 31, 2018. A brief resume and contact information for the nominee should accompany the form.
Applications can be mailed to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249.
Membership applications can also be found on the website. Dues are $10 per year, $40 for five years, or $100 for a lifetime membership.
Holiday Events
Gobble Hobble Fun Run
Why not burn off some of those Thanksgiving calories before you stuff yourself at dinner? Join the Highland Parks and Recreation Department on a quick, 2-mile fun run/walk before the turkey feast. Check-in will be at 6:30 a.m. at the Korte Recreation Center’s rear parking lot. The race will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Cost is $10, or $20 with shirt. The KRC will be open post-race until 9:30 a.m.
Muny Band Concert
The Highland Municipal Band will hold its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Highland Middle School. Admission is free. Punch and cookies will be served, and there will be coloring for the kids.
Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot
Highland Optimist Club will have its Christmas tree lot again this year on the Walmart parking lot in Highland, starting on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving. The club will be selling Fraser fir trees, with all proceeds going back to the youth of the Highland area.
The lot will be open Monday through Friday from 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delivery is available.
Jingle Park Challenge
In 10 of the parks throughout Highland, there will be a tree with a jingle bell, gift tag, and bow. Go to the park and find the tree with the jingle bells, take a “selfie” with the tree tag, and share it on social media using #jinglehighland. Make sure your post is public, so all can see it. For each photo submission, you will entered into a prize drawing. If you find six or more of the trees, you will be entered to win the grand prize. The contest runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15.
Model railroad display
The New Switzerland Model Railroad Club will set up its annual Christmas display at the McGinley Chrysler dealership, 7 Shamrock Blvd., off of U.S. 40, in Highland.
The display runs Dec. 1-30.
Hours on Fridays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, are 6 to 9 p.m.
Hours on Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours on Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17, are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome and appreciated.
The club will also have a special display on Sunday, Dec. 3 in conjunction with the Highland Masons’ annual Breakfast with Santa, which will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Viewing of the display is included with purchase of a breakfast ticket.
Latzer Library Holiday Dinner
Latzer Library’s annual Holiday Dinner will kick off the holidays Dec. 3.
The elegant evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a wine reception. At 6:30 p.m., dinner catered by Popeye’s Chop House will be served in the beautifully decorated, historic library. Post dinner entertainment will follow dinner at the First Congregational Church, neighboring the library.
Sponsorships for the event are available and tickets are $50 each. Contact the library for additional information or to purchase tickets. Checks should be made payable to Highland Area Community Foundation and mailed to Latzer Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland, IL 62249.
For more information about Latzer Library services or programs, contact the library at 654-5066, like Latzer Library on Facebook, or check out the website www.highlandillibrary.org.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person
Monday, Nov. 27: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread muffin, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 28: Smothered pork chop, steamed rice, side salad with dressing, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Nov. 29: Herb roasted pork loin, brown gravy, bread dressing, vegetable medley, bread, sweet potato pie.
Thursday, Nov. 30: Italian marinated chicken, buttered pasta, spinach salad, bread, poached pears.
Friday, Dec. 1: Butter crumb fish, garden blend rice, asparagus, dinner roll, frosted chocolate cake.
