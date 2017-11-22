Lighted parade is Friday in Highland

The streets of Highland will be aglow as the annual Lighted Christmas Parade makes its way through town.

The parade theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas” and is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. The parade route will begin at the corner of Lindenthal Avenue and Poplar Street, traveling west on Lindenthal to Washington Street, where it will turn North and finish at the downtown Square.

After the parade, the Highland Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to make their way down to the downtown Square to enjoy the magic of their very own “Winter Wonderland.”

The Highland Lions trailer will also be on the Square that evening, serving free hot chocolate before and after the parade. In addition, they will also have for sale grilled hot dogs for $2 and grilled porkburgers for $3.

Chamber Executive Director Nancie Zobrist said the evening will be a fun, family event for all to enjoy.

“We plan to have Christmas carolers strolling through the park, carriage rides, kettle corn, roasted nuts, hot chocolate and more,” Zobrist said. “And don’t forget, Santa will be waiting to hear Christmas wishes from all the boys and girls.”

For more information about the lighted parade or Winter Wonderland activities, contact the Highland Chamber of Commerce at 618-654-3721.

Other chamber events

Santa House on the Square

Santa will see children at his house on the Square in Highland following the Chamber of Commerce Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 24, until 9 p.m.

He will hold regular hours thereafter through Dec. 22. Hours will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Small business Saturday “Cookie Crumb Trail”

Get your shopping list ready to hit the “Cookie Crumb Trail” on Saturday, Nov. 25.

It’s all part of “Small Business Saturday,” a national day where people are encouraged to do their holiday shopping locally.

These sweet businesses have signed up to share their favorite cookie with you: Becker Jewelers, FCB Bank, It’s Party Time, Lee’s Loans & More, Red Barn Farm Meats, Rural King, Something Special/Swiss Gift Shop, The Chocolate Affair, The Giving Tree, The Tin Shed, and Windows on Broadway.

Be ready to get started at 10 a.m. at Nudge Coffee Roasters, where you will receive your map, and if you are one of the lucky first 100 trailblazers, you will receive a reusable shopping bag with some great swag.

Christmas lights contest

The Highland Chamber of Commerce is once again seeking contestants for its Holiday Lights Competition. Anyone within the Highland city limits is encouraged to enter the competition. The contest will include two categories:

▪ Clark W. Griswold: This category will show an excessive use of lights, music, animation, and or other decorations

▪ Home for the Holidays: this category will contain entries that show a classic, yet refined, display of lights, decorations, music, and/or animation.

Entries and nominations will be accepted from Nov. 24 until Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The public will have a chance to cast their vote for the winner in each category from Dec. 8 until noon Dec. 18.

Entry forms, maps, and ballots can be picked up and dropped off at the Highland Chamber of Commerce office or any of the event sponsors: FCB Bank, Nudge Coffee Roasters, St. Joseph’s Hospital, The Tin Shed, and Windows on Broadway.

Winners will be announced Dec. 20 on the chamber’s Facebook page. The winner of each category will receive a $25 Chamber Gift Certificate, which can be used at over 60 local businesses.

12 Days of Christmas Raffle

The Highland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a “12 Days of Christmas Raffle” Dec. 10-21. There will be 78 prizes given away over the 12 days.

Drawings will be held daily to award the prizes, beginning with 12 great gifts handed out Dec. 10, 11 prizes on Dec. 11, 10, prizes on Dec. 12, and so on, leading up to the grand prize drawing on Dec. 21 — $300 in Highland Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates. All winning tickets will be re-entered daily to be eligible for all prizes.

Tickets are $10 each for six for $50 and can be purchased at FCB Bank, National Bank, The Bank of Edwardsville, Bradford National Bank, First Mid-Illinois Bank, and the Highland Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the Highland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, beginning Dec. 10, for the list of daily winners.