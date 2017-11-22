HHS senior recognized for scholastic achievement

Highland High School senior Sadie Carroll was recognized in front of the Highland City Council for her performance in the Greater Belleville Area Youth Salute Conference this summer.
Carroll was chosen as one of the top 15 finalists out of the 177 students who participated in the event, which was at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) and was co-sponsored by SWIC, Cedarleaf Photography and Regions Bank. During the Youth Salute conference students participate in leadership and self-esteem building activities.
“It was probably one of the best experiences I have had concerning leadership as a youth,” Carroll said.
Carroll said that the dynamic of the event was her favorite thing about it.
“Everyone was very friendly. You made a lot of friends while you were there,” Carroll said.
HHS had 23 students participate in the conference, but Carroll was the only student chosen in the top 15. Conference participants are nominated in their junior year of high school. Each student has to meet specific GPA requirements, academic criteria and have an outstanding resume of leadership experiences.
“She’s a natural, compassionate leader so it was no surprise to hear she was selected as a conference finalist,” said Carroll’s counselor Mary Jackson.
Carroll in particular has a GPA that is equivalent to a 4.29 on a 5.0 GPA scale. How she does it? She said a lot of straight A’s and advanced placement (AP) classes.
“I think I have taken all but one AP class offered,” Carroll said.
On top of her academic success, Carroll is also heavily involved with school activities. She is a member of the Math Team, Book Club, National Honor Society, and Future Medical Careers Club. Carroll is also a member of Ambassadors, the HHS program for welcoming incoming freshman. Carroll was also named “Student of the Year” for history during her junior year and earned a “Top 1 percent” award when she was a sophomore.
In the future, Carroll hopes to study nursing at either Southwestern Illinois College or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“I want to show that we should have to work for success, and we shouldn’t be entitled to privileges, like youth think that they are,” Carroll said.
Eastern Illinois
Highland student earns scholarship
Rebecca Nation, a junior from Highland studying athletic training, has received the EIU Larson Scholarship.
The award, established by Dr. and Mrs. Richard H. Larson, is administered through the Eastern Illinois University Foundation and presented to a junior or senior majoring in physical education with the athletic training option. The recipient must also have completed three semesters in the Athletic Training Program.
The EIU Foundation, with an endowment exceeding $66.1 million, was established in 1953 and annually distributes more than 500 scholarships and awards to EIU students and faculty. All scholarships and awards are privately funded and held in trust by the foundation.
Kaskaskia College
Highland student earns scholarship
Nicholas Mannhard of Highland has been awarded the Wilhelmine and Dorothy Ratermann Memorial Scholarship Kaskaskia College.
Other local students also earning the Wilhelmine and Dorothy Ratermann Memorial Scholarship, which is presented through the KC Foundation, were Ethan Schumacher of St. Rose, Dylan Sudholt of Aviston, Mitchell Sudholt of Aviston, Joseph Ratermann of Breese, Andrew Gajewski of Trenton, Gabrielle Garland of Breese, Ashley Manning of Sorento, and Megan Shanafelt of Breese.
Trenton student awarded Kathryn Labyak Scholarship
The Kaskaskia College Foundation recently awarded Joe Berry of Trenton the Kathryn Labyak Memorial Scholarship. Berry is a sophomore at KC pursuing a criminal justice degree. He is the son of Joe Berry and Judith Harrellson.
