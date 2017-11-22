From left are Korte & Luitjohan project engineer Kyle Luitjohan, project superintendent Justin Benhoff, project manager Del Scott and vice president Gregg Korte, and Washington County Board member Gary Suedmeyer.
From left are Korte & Luitjohan project engineer Kyle Luitjohan, project superintendent Justin Benhoff, project manager Del Scott and vice president Gregg Korte, and Washington County Board member Gary Suedmeyer. Provided
From left are Korte & Luitjohan project engineer Kyle Luitjohan, project superintendent Justin Benhoff, project manager Del Scott and vice president Gregg Korte, and Washington County Board member Gary Suedmeyer. Provided

Highland News Leader

Korte & Luitjohan recognized for work on Washington County Courthouse

The News Leader

November 22, 2017 04:58 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in Highland has been selected as a finalist in the Under $25 Million Category of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri Keystone Awards for the company’s renovation of the Washington County Courthouse in Nashville, Ill.

Keystone Awards are given to contractors who exhibit excellence in achieving solutions to the obstacles and challenges faced during a construction project.

“We are pleased to have this project in our portfolio of work, and thankful to all who helped make it such a success,” the company said in a statement.

Pete and Jane Korte, Gregg and Celeste Korte, project manager Del Scott, superintendent, Justin Benhoff, and project engineer Kyle Luitjohan were present to receive the award at the Construction Awards Gala on Nov. 9. Accepting the award for the Washington County Board was Gary Suedmeyer, with David Meyer, David Ibendahl, Willie Spenner, Kate Muenter and Eric Brammeier also attending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors is a full-service, design-build, construction management, and general contracting firm based in Highland. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois. Korte & Luitjohan offers design-build, construction management, general contracting, and pre-construction services for commercial, healthcare, educational, religious, historical renovation, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video