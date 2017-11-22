Jay and Cathy Boulanger’s home will be on the Highland IFBW’s Twilight Holiday Home Tour Saturday, Dec. 2. Cathy is shown putting the finishing touches on the Christmas tree in their dining room, one more than a dozen Christmas trees in their home. The dining table is all set and ready for Christmas dinner.
Jay and Cathy Boulanger’s home will be on the Highland IFBW’s Twilight Holiday Home Tour Saturday, Dec. 2. Cathy is shown putting the finishing touches on the Christmas tree in their dining room, one more than a dozen Christmas trees in their home. The dining table is all set and ready for Christmas dinner. Provided
Jay and Cathy Boulanger’s home will be on the Highland IFBW’s Twilight Holiday Home Tour Saturday, Dec. 2. Cathy is shown putting the finishing touches on the Christmas tree in their dining room, one more than a dozen Christmas trees in their home. The dining table is all set and ready for Christmas dinner. Provided

Highland News Leader

Highland business women sponsoring holiday home tours

The News Leader

November 22, 2017 05:04 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 05:06 PM

The Highland IFBW is hosting its annual Twilight Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2 to help get everyone in a festive mood for the Christmas holidays.

Five lovely Highland homes and one local business will be on the tour, and all will be uniquely decorated for the holiday season. Those on the tour who have agreed to share their beautifully decorated homes and the joy of the holiday season with others are:

▪ Todd and Sherrie Johnson, 911 Helvetia Drive;

▪ John and Cindy Ludwig, 1701 Lindenthal Ave.;

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Jay and Cathy Boulanger, 3414 Fairway Drive;

▪ Steve and Jonelle Safford, 1004 Lindenthal Ave.;

▪ Larry “Biddy” and Kathy Essenpreis, 1741 Sebastopol Road; and

▪ The Chocolate Affair (Jennifer Libbra), 1011 Broadway.

Hours of the tour will be from 4 to 8 p.m. to maximize the beauty of the Christmas lights during the evening hours. You may start the tour at any time after 4 p.m. and at any home and take your time enjoying the warmth and beauty of each of the homes with their holiday decorations. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the tour at The Chocolate Affair. Members of the Heartland Community Chorus will be caroling at The Chocolate Affair from 7 to 8 p.m. to complete the evening.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Lisa Sauer at State Farm Insurance, 2670 Plaza Drive; Janet Nicolaides at Compustitch, 1010 Laurel St.; Jennifer Libbra at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway; Amy Kloss at The Tin Shed, 135 Poplar St.; or from any Highland IFBW member.

Proceeds of the home tour will help fund the organization’s scholarship programs, Santa’s House, and other club projects.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video