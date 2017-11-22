Highland business women sponsoring holiday home tours

The Highland IFBW is hosting its annual Twilight Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2 to help get everyone in a festive mood for the Christmas holidays.
Five lovely Highland homes and one local business will be on the tour, and all will be uniquely decorated for the holiday season. Those on the tour who have agreed to share their beautifully decorated homes and the joy of the holiday season with others are:
▪ Todd and Sherrie Johnson, 911 Helvetia Drive;
▪ John and Cindy Ludwig, 1701 Lindenthal Ave.;
▪ Jay and Cathy Boulanger, 3414 Fairway Drive;
▪ Steve and Jonelle Safford, 1004 Lindenthal Ave.;
▪ Larry “Biddy” and Kathy Essenpreis, 1741 Sebastopol Road; and
▪ The Chocolate Affair (Jennifer Libbra), 1011 Broadway.
Hours of the tour will be from 4 to 8 p.m. to maximize the beauty of the Christmas lights during the evening hours. You may start the tour at any time after 4 p.m. and at any home and take your time enjoying the warmth and beauty of each of the homes with their holiday decorations. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the tour at The Chocolate Affair. Members of the Heartland Community Chorus will be caroling at The Chocolate Affair from 7 to 8 p.m. to complete the evening.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Lisa Sauer at State Farm Insurance, 2670 Plaza Drive; Janet Nicolaides at Compustitch, 1010 Laurel St.; Jennifer Libbra at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway; Amy Kloss at The Tin Shed, 135 Poplar St.; or from any Highland IFBW member.
Proceeds of the home tour will help fund the organization’s scholarship programs, Santa’s House, and other club projects.
