Marine to celebrate state’s bicentennial with special ceremony

Marine
Village to celebrate state’s bicentennial
The state of Illinois is going to be 200 years old. The celebration will start state-wide Monday, Dec. 4. The village of Marine is participating with an Illinois Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony in the park at noon on that date. The program will start with an opening prayer and the reading of a proclamation, followed by the singing of the state song, “Illinois.” A short history leading up to Dec. 3, 1818 will be read during the program. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this short celebration to kick off a year-long birthday event for the state.
Grantfork
Homemakers to meet
The next of the Alhambra-Leef HCE will be held at the Leef Township Center at Illinois 160 and Niggli Road on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., beginning with a pot-luck celebrating the holidays. Those attending should bring a covered dish (meat will be furnished) and a $1 gift. The group will also will be collecting can goods for the food pantry at this time. If you have any questions, Gloria at 618-488-7254.
Grantfork Elementary news
The school has began its service project of Adopt-A-Family. This year’s family consists of a mom and three children, ages 13 (boy), 11 and 7 (girls). Anyone wishing to donate may make a cash donation to the school marked for Adopt-A-Family. Items are needed by Dec. 6.
Village Christmas Party
The Grantfork Village Christmas Party with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the village hall.
St. Jacob
“Christmas in the Village” returns
St. Jacob’s annual “Christmas in the Village” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at the St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas St. The event is fun for the whole community, with stockings for kids, pictures with Santa, food and drink, attendance prizes, and more. For more information, call 618-644-5666.
Alhambra
Boy Scout food collection
Alhambra area Boy Scouts collected more than 2,000 items during their recent food drive. The food was split between the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry and The Bread of Life Food Pantry. Part of the items were used for the Thanksgiving baskets for those in need. The Scouts thank all who contributed to the drive.
Used clothing bin at Salem Church
A special bin for used clothing will be placed behind Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, near the mower shed. The clothing will be donated to Hoyleton Home. They will sell it to a resale shop and use the proceeds for items needed at Hoyleton.
Salem Women's Guild selling pecans
The Women's Guild at Sale UCC is selling pecans this year. The cost is $11 per pound. They come in halves and pieces. Call the church office at 618-488-3215 to reserve your pecans.
Community Club Turkey Give-A-Way
Winners of the turkeys donated by member of the Community Club were Jorden Payne from the Maedge’s Mini Mart and Restaurant and Art Rensing from the M&M Service. Turkeys were donated by members Helen Dugan and Bonadell Litton.
