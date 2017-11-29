Highland Masons to hold breakfast with Santa

Holiday Events
Masons to hold breakfast with Santa
Highland Masonic Lodge 583 will host its 23rd annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The event has been so popular that the event has outgrown its original location at the Masonic Temple and is now held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois143 in Highland.
Santa will be in attendance, and a photo of your child with Santa is free with any ticket purchase. Photos are professionally taken by Voegele Photography Studio of Highland.
Never miss a local story.
The New Switzerland Model Rail Road Club will have its operating display set up for all to enjoy.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy along with juice, coffee and milk. Carry-out service is also available.
Tickets for adults are $10; children 6 to 12 years of age are $4; and children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, phone 618-654-8000.
Highland Home Nativity festival
Highland Home, 1600 Walnut St., will have its second annual Nativity Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. There will be a special display of Nativity scenes on loan from residents, friends and families of Highland Home. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
HPD sponsoring “Christmas with a Cop”
This year will be the seventh annual “Christmas with a Cop” event sponsored by the Highland Police Department. Each year, HPD reaches out to low-income families to make sure they have presents under their tree on Christmas morning.
The Highland police officers volunteer their time to shop with these children, make them feel special, and help them pick out Christmas presents for them and their family.
In a society where the police are ever-increasingly viewed in a negative light, this event allows the police and community to come together in a positive way.
Donations may also be mailed/dropped off to the Highland Police Department, 820 Mulberry St., Highland, IL 62249 made payable to Highland FOP Lodge 194.
Business Women’s “Holiday Pajama Party”
The Highland chapter of the Illinois Federation of Business Women will be having a pajama party from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at Windows on Broadway, 401 Broadway in Highland. Come dressed in your favorite or your craziest holiday pajamas and join the club for an evening of networking and fun.
There will be pizza and salad, along with holiday cookies. The evening will consist of networking, a pajama contest and an auction to raise funds for the club’s scholarship fund.
No advance ticket purchase is necessary. Cost is $15 per person and will be collected at the door. In order to ensure there’s enough pizza, RSVP by contacting Michelle at 618-980-2309 or indicate on the Facebook event page that you will be attending.
Library
Children’s programs run throughout the month
Jennie Latzer Kaeser Children’s Library in Highland has many upcoming events.
On Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be a“Monster Tea Party” family program.
The theme is “Winter” for the Tuesday, Dec. 5 LAPSIT program. The program is for children ages 18 months to 2 years old and runs from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 7, all ages are invited to the library to watch the movie “Elf” at 5:30 p.m.
“Winter Animals” is the theme for the Saturday, Dec. 9 story time. The program is for children of all ages and runs from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
The preschool programs for children ages 3-5 on Thursday, Dec. 14 will have a polar bear theme. The program runs from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., children ages 5 and up are invited to decorate a gingerbread house. Spots are limited. Registration is required.
Christmas stories will be the focus of the family program for all ages on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The library is located at 1001 9th St. in Highland. For more information, call 654-5066, like the library on Facebook, or check out the website, highlandillibrary.org.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person
Monday, Dec. 4: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, bread, iced oatmeal cake.
Tuesday, Dec. 5: Vegetable lasagna, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, cinnamon baked apples.
Wednesday, Dec. 6: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn salad, ice cream.
Thursday, Dec. 7: Roast turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday, Dec. 8: Grilled pork chop, roasted redskin potatoes, fried cabbage, bread, cherry crisp.
Comments