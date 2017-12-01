Highland News Leader

Highland area police briefs: Nov. 10-23

The News Leader

December 01, 2017 08:09 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

HPD warrant arrests

▪  Jeffrey D. Sadkowski, 30, of Highland was arrested on Nov. 11 on a warrant from Bond County for escape and a Madison County warrant for probation violation. HPD additionally charged him with retail theft for allegedly taking a bottle of liquor from Highland’s Tru-Buy.

▪  Larry M. Smith, 36, of Highland was arrested on Nov. 11 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge. He was taken to jail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Christopher W. Gant, 31, of Thayer, Mo., was arrested on Nov. 14 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a forgery charge. He was taken to jail.

New Baden residents face felony retail theft charges

Highland police charged two New Baden residents recently with felony retail theft in two separate incidents.

HPD charged Austin L. Donley, 23, of New Baden with retail theft on Nov. 17 for allegedly taking miscellaneous items having a total value less than $300 from Walmart. However, the charge was enhanced to a felony because Donley was previously convicted of burglary on Aug. 31, 2016, according to police.

In a separate incident, HPD charged Amanda L. Donley, 33, of New Baden with felony retail theft. Police also alleged she took miscellaneous items from Walmart, but the value of the items was more than $300, according to police.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

Nov. 10

▪  Terry A. Hurley, 21, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

▪  Reese Torres, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

▪  Sean M. Gruenenfelder, 22, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.

Nov. 11

▪  Mark C. Keeven, 23, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

▪  Brandon W. Hanna, 25, of Highland was charged with having a suspended vehicle registration.

Nov. 12

▪  Gwendlin P. Grogan, 25, of Trenton was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking 22 items of general merchandise from Walmart having a total value less than $300.

▪  Two juveniles, both 17 of Highland, were charged with violation of park curfew.

Nov. 13

▪  Jessica M. Dillow, 31, of Highland was charged with speeding.

Nov. 15

▪  Craig R. Marti, 51, of Highland was charged with improper passing.

▪  Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was charged with speeding and unlawful operation of a sound amplification system.

Nov. 16

▪  Thomas P. Roche, 49, of Maryville was charged with failure to signal when required and illegal transportation of alcohol.

▪  Joshua C. DeNap, 30, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.

Nov. 17

▪  Brian C. Novak, 31, of Carlyle was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.

Nov. 19

▪  Joshua C. Lasica, 29, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 21

▪  Nathan T. Heldenbrand, 30, of Highland was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting in public. Police allege he punched another person in the face while at the Corner Keg tavern.

Nov. 22

▪  Melissa Ann L. Banovz, 29, of Highland was charged with reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer.

Nov. 23

▪  Alyssa M. Diesselhorst, 19, of Livingston was charged with unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, and zero tolerance driving under the influence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video