Highland area police briefs: Nov. 10-23

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Jeffrey D. Sadkowski, 30, of Highland was arrested on Nov. 11 on a warrant from Bond County for escape and a Madison County warrant for probation violation. HPD additionally charged him with retail theft for allegedly taking a bottle of liquor from Highland’s Tru-Buy.
▪ Larry M. Smith, 36, of Highland was arrested on Nov. 11 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge. He was taken to jail.
▪ Christopher W. Gant, 31, of Thayer, Mo., was arrested on Nov. 14 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a forgery charge. He was taken to jail.
New Baden residents face felony retail theft charges
Highland police charged two New Baden residents recently with felony retail theft in two separate incidents.
HPD charged Austin L. Donley, 23, of New Baden with retail theft on Nov. 17 for allegedly taking miscellaneous items having a total value less than $300 from Walmart. However, the charge was enhanced to a felony because Donley was previously convicted of burglary on Aug. 31, 2016, according to police.
In a separate incident, HPD charged Amanda L. Donley, 33, of New Baden with felony retail theft. Police also alleged she took miscellaneous items from Walmart, but the value of the items was more than $300, according to police.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Nov. 10
▪ Terry A. Hurley, 21, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Reese Torres, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Sean M. Gruenenfelder, 22, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding.
Nov. 11
▪ Mark C. Keeven, 23, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Brandon W. Hanna, 25, of Highland was charged with having a suspended vehicle registration.
Nov. 12
▪ Gwendlin P. Grogan, 25, of Trenton was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking 22 items of general merchandise from Walmart having a total value less than $300.
▪ Two juveniles, both 17 of Highland, were charged with violation of park curfew.
Nov. 13
▪ Jessica M. Dillow, 31, of Highland was charged with speeding.
Nov. 15
▪ Craig R. Marti, 51, of Highland was charged with improper passing.
▪ Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was charged with speeding and unlawful operation of a sound amplification system.
Nov. 16
▪ Thomas P. Roche, 49, of Maryville was charged with failure to signal when required and illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Joshua C. DeNap, 30, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.
Nov. 17
▪ Brian C. Novak, 31, of Carlyle was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Nov. 19
▪ Joshua C. Lasica, 29, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 21
▪ Nathan T. Heldenbrand, 30, of Highland was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting in public. Police allege he punched another person in the face while at the Corner Keg tavern.
Nov. 22
▪ Melissa Ann L. Banovz, 29, of Highland was charged with reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer.
Nov. 23
▪ Alyssa M. Diesselhorst, 19, of Livingston was charged with unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, and zero tolerance driving under the influence.
