Santa at his house on the Highland Square.
Highland News Leader

Santa’s House on Highland Square spruced up for holidays

November 30, 2017 11:18 AM

Through the cooperative efforts of the Highland Chamber of Commerce, the city of Highland, Highland High School, and the Highland IFBW, plus several other volunteers, Santa’s House was spruced up just in time for his arrival — thanks to a lot of folks!

Thanks first to the students in the industrial arts class at HHS for doing repair work on the house. Also thanks to Jerry Holzinger for taking down the sign and delivering it to Digitalartz for a new paint job and lettering; Jim Bugger for repainting it on his day off and orchestrating getting the new sign hung; the Light & Power and Street & Alley employees for all they do preparing the Square — setting the houses, stringing the lights, etc.; IFBW members for decorating Santa’s House; and to all others who helped in any way.

Santa’s House looks awesome, and Santa will be proud to call it his home for the next four weeks while he accepts little visitors with their Christmas wishes.

It’s folks like these who make Highland such a great community. You all make Highland proud.

Paula Redman, Highland IFBW

