St. Joseph’s Hospital introduces oncology wellness, pain management programs

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has introduce a new Oncology Wellness Program for patients undergoing cancer treatments, as well as new pain management services.
Oncology rehab is therapy for anyone diagnosed with cancer, whether it is for pretreatment, during or after chemotherapy or radiation, and after surgery.
Patients enrolled in the program start with an evaluation session, which includes standardized tests based on patient symptoms and diagnosis. A customized program is then developed for each patient. Each program consists of exercises to be performed with a therapist at the hospital, as well as exercises that can be performed at home. Patients also receive lifestyle education about healthier sleep habits, energy conservation, pain management, nutrition, general safety and swelling control.
Some of the many benefits related to oncology rehab are reduction in pain and weakness, increased energy levels, help managing depression and anxiety, weight management, and many other issues. Exercise can be very safe and effective when seeing a therapist or therapist assistant trained in treating oncology patients. Many studies have shown the benefits of exercise. One study found through the combination of exercise and chemotherapy a tumor reduced in size by 150 percent.
A physician referral is required for the Oncology Wellness Program. A referral for physical therapy is needed for general oncology rehab. An Occupational Therapy referral is needed for those with hand/wrist problems, lymphedema, or issues with activities of daily living. A referral is needed for speech therapy when there are signs of memory concentration, swallowing or speech issues. A referral for audiology is recommended for hearing, tinnitus, and balance concerns.
Call Outpatient Rehab Services at (618) 651-2720 to make an appointment to be evaluated by a provider.
Pain Management Services
St. Joseph’s Hospital’s new pain management services began on Monday, Nov. 13. The HSHS Center for Pain Management at St. Joseph’s Highland provides personalized pain management plans for each patient with minimally-invasive procedures to reduce pain and get patients back to living their life.
“We are very excited to bring pain management to our community,” said John Ludwig, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital. “Nobody should have to live in pain and there are many ways this service can help those with back, neck, and shoulder pain. Pain management can allow people to get back to their everyday activities.”
The HSHS Center for Pain Management will also be expanding with locations at HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese and HSHS Holy Family in Greenville early next year. The HSHS Center for Pain Management will be staffed by Synergy Healthcare Solutions in all three locations. Jim Jesse, PA, is now seeing patients in Highland every Wednesday, and Thomas Hodgkiss, MD, is doing procedures every other Wednesday.
“Providing our community with high quality health care close to home is important to us,” Ludwig said. “People who are in pain or don’t feel well don’t want to have to travel a long distance to seek treatment. This is one more service we can offer right here in our community to provide health care close to home.”
Pain management services include joint injections, spinal epidurals, nerve blocks, and radiofrequency ablation. Pain management services can be used to treat many different types of pain, including:
▪ Migraine/tension headaches;
▪ Neck, mid-back, and lower back pain;
▪ Pain in upper and lower extremities;
▪ Neuropathic pain from diabetes;
▪ Pain associated with chemotherapy/cancer;
▪ Fibromyalgia and muscle pain; and
▪ Pain related to work injury or accident.
Anyone experiencing pain for more than four weeks or who is considering back or neck surgery is encouraged to call the HSHS Center for Pain Management at St. Joseph’s Highland for an appointment at 618-651-2960. For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org.
