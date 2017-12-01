Four bowlers inducted into GCBA Hall of Fame

Tim Rutz of Highland, Kevin Ricke of Bingham, Larry Earnest of Vandalia and Danny Schrempp of Mascoutah were inducted into the Greater Carlyle Bowling Association Hall of Fame at the annual GCBA Bowling Banquet, which was held at Michael’s Restaurant in Highland on Saturday, Nov. 4. These four individuals joined the 63 members already in the GCBA Hall of Fame.
The Greater Carlyle Bowling Association is comprised of the following bowling centers: Baden Bowl (New Baden), Bartelso Bowl, Grantfork Bowl, 4th Street Lanes (Greenville), Hank’s Bowl (Trenton), Hi Top Bowl (Highland) Mascoutah Community Lanes, Poplar Junction Lanes (Highland), Salem Bowl, Vandalia Bowl and V&H Recreation (Breese).
In addition to inducting the four new members into the GCBA Hall of Fame, Darrell Rinderer, the president of the GCBA, also presented GCBA Scholarships to Collin Korte from Highland and Lauren Hays from Salem. Scholarship applications are available at any GCBA Bowling Center and are due next year for graduating seniors by April 1, 2018.
The GCBA Hall of Fame Ceremony was also held in conjunction with the Bowling and Tournament Awards for the 2016-2017 bowling season. High average for 2016-17 was Daulton Colligan, 232 at Hi Top Bowl. High series for 2016-17 was 827, a tie between Justin Hess and Brett Hinnen.
Never miss a local story.
There were 51 300 games in the 2016-2017 season; 19 games of 299; 18 series of 800 or better; and 287 series topping 700.
Tournament Results
The 75th annual Greater Carlyle Tournament for the 2016-2017 season was hosted by Hi Top Bowl in Highland (singles and doubles) and Hank’s Bowl in Trenton (Team Event).
The winners were as follows:
▪ Singles (handicap): Darrin Hediger, 828
▪ Singles (scratch): Brett Hinnen, 827
▪ Doubles (handicap): J. Missey and R. Voss, 1,491
▪ Doubles (scratch): J. Missey and R. Voss, 1,446
▪ Team (handicap): RMB Golf Course, 3,535
▪ Team (scratch): 4th Street Lanes, 3,265
▪ All events (handicap): Josh Missey, 2,295
▪ All events (scratch): Brett Hinnen, 2269 (tied GCBA record)
Other Tournaments
Senior Scratch held at Hank’s Bowl on Nov. 5 won by John Bauer.
Regular Scratch will be held at Hi Top Bowl on Dec. 3.
The 76th GCBA Tournament will be held at Baden Bowl (team event) and Poplar Junction (doubles and singles) Entry forms will be available at each Bowling Center in January or online @ www.greatercarlyle.com.
Comments