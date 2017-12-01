New partner joins Powers Advisory Group in Highland

Powers Advisory Group LLC, an investment advisory firm based in Highland, has announced that Rick Ringwald has joined the firm as a partner.
Ringwald, who most recently was the vice president of commercial banking at Commerce Bank in Belleville, has over 15 years of financial industry experience and has held positions in various roles with Stifel Nicolaus, Regions Bank and Wells Fargo.
Matt Powers, managing partner of the firm said this is a great fit to building out the ideal team.
“I’ve known Rick my entire professional career and am excited for the addition to our growing advisory practice,” Powers said. “He has extensive knowledge of the industry and a lot of experience, not to mention a great reputation in the St. Louis area.”
Never miss a local story.
Powers Advisory Group, 1300 Mercantile Drive in Highland, is a fully independent investment advisory firm that provides unbiased advice to clients on a fee-only basis. For more information, visit www.powersinvest.com or call 618-654-6262.
Construction
Korte & Luitjohan hires project manager
Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in Highland has announced the addition of Eric Kues as a project manager.
Kues has an extensive project background gained from over 17 years in the construction industry. His diverse experience includes new construction, additions and renovations in the commercial, industrial, educational and medical markets.
Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. is a full-service, design-build, construction management, and general contracting firm based in Highland, Illinois. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois.
Korte & Luitjohan offers design-build, construction management, general contracting, and preconstruction services for commercial, healthcare, educational, religious, historical renovation, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.
Health
Mullins joins Anderson Hospital Foundation board
The Anderson Hospital Foundation has announce the addition of Ed Mullins to the board. The nine-member Foundation Board provides leadership for carrying out the Foundation’s mission: to support and promote Anderson Hospital as it provides exceptional healthcare services for the communities it serves.
Mullins is the chief executive officer and executive vice president of Prairie Farms. He has been with Prairie Farms for over 37 years. He also currently serves on the Missouri Grocers Board of Directors and is an officer of the Prairie Farms Dairy Board of Directors, International Dairy Foods Association (Executive Committee), and the Board of Milk Industry Foundation.
He and his wife Carla are Edwardsville residents and have two children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
“I am excited to welcome Ed to the Foundation Board,” said Keith Page, president and CEO of Anderson Hospital. “Ed brings great community knowledge, a belief in Anderson Hospital and the desire to envision an ambitious future for the Foundation to meet Anderson Hospital’s growing needs.”
Jobs
Unemployment continues down trend in Madison County
In Madison County, the unemployment rate fell from 5.4 percent to 4.4 percent, year-over-year for October, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Unemployment rates also decreased in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties.
“It is encouraging that the unemployment rate is down statewide and Illinois gained 18,200 jobs over the past year,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “However, six of the 14 metro areas did not add jobs, which is a clear sign of the need for more sustained job growth across all areas of the state.”
Metro-east area employers advertised for 5,700 openings in October, and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.
The October 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent, a decrease of (-0.9 percent) from the October 2016 rate of 5.3 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The number of employed individuals decreased by 2,080 to 325,190 in October 2017 from 327,270 in October 2016. The labor force decreased by 5,580 to 340,139 in October 2017 from 345,719 in October 2016. In October 2017, there were 14,949 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 3,500 compared to the October 2016 total unemployed, 18,449.
Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by 1,300 in the metro-east. Employment increased in transportation, warehousing and utilities (700), retail trade (300), mining and construction (200), manufacturing (200), leisure and hospitality (200), wholesale trade (100), and other services (100) in October 2017, compared to October 2016.
Decreases in employment in the metro-east over the year included educational and health services (-200), financial activities (-200) and information (-100).
Professional and business services, and government remained stable locally, with no change in employment over the year.
Comments