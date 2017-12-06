Last Madison County property tax installment due today

Edwardsville
County Historical Society launches membership drive
The Madison County Historical Society has launched its annual membership drive. Annual membership in the society includes six editions of the award-winning MCHS News, each with stories of Madison County people, places or events. Other benefits include a 10 percent discount at the gift shop and invitations to society programs and events.
The Madison County Historical Society was founded in 1921. The collections of the Society include Madison County artifacts, documents, and photographs that are used to preserve the stories of Madison County families. Memberships help the Society safely preserve these items and reach the goal of their motto: “Opening Doors to Madison County History.”
Membership in the Society runs on the calendar year, Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 and is available at several support levels beginning at $35 for individuals. Gift certificates are also available. To join or give a gift membership in MCHS, visit the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St. in Edwardsville or call 618-656-7569 or visit the society’s website at madcohistory.org. Use the “Join/Donate” tab for new or renewing memberships.
Last property tax installment due today
Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the fourth and final installment of their tax bill is due.
“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Dec. 6,” Slusser said. “Our office is open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.”
Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the treasurer’s office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Dec. 6.
If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by E-Check or a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit or debit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.
For those who have sold taxes in prior years, it’s important to note that if a full tax bill payment is not made by Dec. 6, a tax buyer can pay current year taxes, which adds additional fees, plus interest. Failure to redeem sold taxes in prior years could result in loss of property. Call 618-692-6291 with questions about sold taxes.
Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the treasurer’s office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.
For more information or questions contact the treasurer’s office at (618) 692-6260.
Troy
Get pictures, skate with Santa
Santa will be at the Wiesemeyer Center in Tri-Township Park in Troy six times before Christmas to get his picture taken with local children.
He will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16-21. Dec. 18-20, he will be accompanied by some of his reindeer. Be sure to bring your own camera.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be served every night.
Contact Patti Daniel at 618-616-1583 with any questions.
Kids can roller skate with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Spin City, 284 Riggin Road in Troy. This is a free event. For more information, call 618-667-3218.
Marine
Village to hold Christmas in the Park
Marine’s Christmas in the Park with Santa will be on Friday, Dec. 8, with with Santa arriving at 6:30 p.m.
Alhambra
School to have Christmas program
The Christmas program for Alhambra Primary students will be on Thursday, Dec. 14. First-graders and kindergarten students will perform from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Second- and third-grade students will perform from 7:30 to 8 p.m.
Senior Citizens Christmas pot-luck
The Alhambra Senior Citizens that meet at Salem United Church of Christ will have their annual Christmas pot-luck on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at noon in the church basement.
Community Club
The Alhambra Community Club met on Monday, Nov. 27 at Maedge’s Restaurant. Election of officers kept the same officers that were in last year: president Ron Mindrup, vice president John Ernst, secretary Winnie Schoen, and treasurer Shirley Landolt. There will be no meeting in December. Dues will be collected at the January meeting. Dues are $5 a year, per person.
Breese
Mater Dei Christmas concert
Enjoy the sounds of the season, as performed by the concert band, jazz band, wind ensemble, and chorus, at the Mater Dei Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.
