Highland News Briefs: Community Chorus to give Christmas concert

Holiday Events
Community Chorus Christmas concert
The Heartland Community Chorus will present “On December Twenty-Fifth, Sing!” on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church in Trenton, and again on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.
Director Luanne Murphy says that the title of the concert comes from a traditional Spanish carol that will begin the program.
“I chose this carol because we are all about the number FIVE this year: It is the fifth season of the Heartland Community Chorus, and I am very excited about that! We will be celebrating FIVE in various ways throughout the season,” Murphy said.
The concert will feature members of the St. Paul Christmas Brass Choir as the special guest musicians. For the past 20 years, this group has come together at Christmas to play carols at one of the Christmas Eve Masses at St. Paul Church in Highland. Brass players from junior high students through adults make up the group, with some returning from college every year. There are five that will play in the chorus concert: Marsha Etzkorn (trumpet), Patrick Boulanger (trumpet), Danielle Boulanger (French horn), Joseph Goring (trombone), and Kevin Frey (tuba). They will play traditional carols that the audience can enjoy singing along with the chorus.
“I am so excited about our upcoming 2017 Christmas concert,” said HCC member and treasurer Patty Horn. “It will be a joyous start to the holiday season and our fifth year. We are so grateful to all of our supporters who give us the opportunity to share our love of music. I truly believe this will be our best year so far.”
Tickets for the concert are now available at FCB Bank at 111 Walnut St. in Highland. Chorus members are also selling tickets. Individual tickets for each concert are $15 with children under 15 free.
Season tickets for all three concerts of the 2017-2018 season cost $30, for a savings of $15. Season tickets are also available at FCB Bank or from HCC members.
Sponsorships and contributions are welcome at any time. Contact HCC at heartlandcommunitychorus.org or call 618-791-8408. At all the suggested giving levels, season tickets are given as a thank-you gift.
The Heartland Community Chorus, a performing ensemble with singers from a half-dozen regional communities, celebrates its fifth season during 2017-2018. HCC celebrates a varied repertoire, including sacred and secular pieces from both classical and modern composers. Members are selected by audition every year in the fall.
12 Days of Christmas Raffle
The Highland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a “12 Days of Christmas Raffle” Dec. 10-21. There will be 78 prizes given away over the 12 days.
Drawings will be held daily to award the prizes, beginning with 12 great gifts handed out on Dec. 10, 11 prizes on Dec. 11, 10, prizes on Dec. 12, and so on, leading up to the grand prize drawing on Dec. 21 — $300 in Highland Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates. All winning tickets will be re-entered daily to be eligible for all prizes.
Tickets are $10 each for six for $50 and can be purchased at FCB Bank, National Bank, TheBank of Edwardsville, Bradford National Bank, First Mid-Illinois Bank, and the Highland Chamber of Commerce.
Watch the Highland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, beginning Dec. 10, for the list of daily winners.
Young At Heart trip to see Christmas lights
Tour the popular “Santa’s Magical Kingdom” holiday light display in Jellystone Park in Pacific, Mo. The park is lit with millions of lights and dozens of holiday scenes over several miles. A bus will leave from the Korte Recreation Center at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and return around 10 p.m. Young At Heart trips are sponsored by the Highland Parks and Recreation Department and are for seniors ages 55 and older. Cost of the trip is $60; dinner is included. Call 651-1386 to register.
Schools Christmas concerts
Dec. 8: The first night of Highland High School Madrigal Dinner will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in the HHS Bulldog Square.
Dec. 9: The second night of Highland High School Madrigal Dinner will be 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the HHS Bulldog Square.
Dec. 10: The final HHS Madrigal Dinner will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in the HHS Bulldog Square.
Dec. 11: The Christmas program for Highland Primary kindergarten students will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 in the Highland Elementary auditorium.
Dec. 12: The HMS/HHS Winter Band Concert will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the Highland Middle School gym. St. Paul Catholic School students will celebrate the Christmas season with musical concerts, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. This concert will feature grades 2-4, along with the school chorus. It will begin at 7 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church.
Dec. 14: The St. Paul Catholic School Band Concert will be Thursday, Dec.14 at 7 p.m. in the St. Paul parish gym.
Dec. 18: The HMS/HHS Christmas Choral Concert will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 in the Highland Elementary auditorium.
Dec. 19: The last concert of the Christmas season for St. Paul Catholic School in Highland will be a vocal concert, presented by the school’s junior kindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade students. The students will also present a living nativity scene. This concert will be on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Paul Church.
Around Town
Shimkus sending staff member to Highland
A member of Congressman John Shimkus’ staff will be at Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 to meet with local residents.
“These office hours allow you to meet face-to-face with my staff, instead of over the telephone or having to drive to Maryville,” said Shimkus (R, Illinois-15). “The staff person will be able to handle any issue you may have regarding my office or the federal government.”
Those who cannot attend in person may contact Shimkus’ Maryville office at 618-288-7190.
More information on services offered by the congressman’s office is also available on his website, shimkus.house.gov. There you can sign up for a weekly email newsletter, periodic veterans and grant notice email newsletters, and send a message to the Congressman on the website. Shimkus also maintains Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, where regular updates are posted.
Constituents requiring special accommodations should call at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled office hours.
Hard Road seeking directors
Hard Road Theatre Productions in Highland has re-opened and extended the deadline to accept director applications for the 2018-19 season. Applications will be accepted until Saturday, Dec. 16
If you have any interest in directing a show with Hard Road, it is strongly suggest you complete the simple online application form found under the “Accepting Applications” entry on the website hardroad.org.
Even if you don’t want to direct next season, but are interested in directing in the future, it’s asked that you fill out the form and let Hard Road know. All submissions will be reviewed and vetted.
Clubs
Women’s Connection brunch
The Highland Area Christian Women’s Connection invites all ladies to a “Ring In The Season” brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Urban Farmhouse Eatery and Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.
Betty Steiner from Highland will entertain the group with her classical hand bells. Some lucky ladies will get to “ring in the season,” with Betty’s help.
Also, Connie Beard, a former educator and travel radio personality from Bloomington, Ill., will teach the group how to not be caught off guard in today’s every-changing world in her talk, “How to Handle the Unexpected.”
Tickets are $11 per person, inclusive, and payable at the door.
Reservations may be made by calling Ruthie at 618-882-6046 or email highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
Silver Creek DAR meeting
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a meeting and pot-luck lunch on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at the Latzer Library. Lola DeGroff will present the program, “Re-chickenizing France.”
Members are asked to bring a salad to share.
Did you know that there are about 30 known Revolutionary War patriots who lived in Madison County? To qualify as a patriot, a man or woman did not have to provide military service. He or she may have provided supplies to the military, administered to the wounded or provided some other type of support role. There were many women patriots.
For further information about the Silver Creek Chapter or DAR, call 618-667-8660 or go online at ildar.org/chapters/silvercreek.
Food
Senior menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Dec. 11: Mexican lasagna, Spanish Rice, lemon pepper asparagus, pear cobbler.
Tuesday, Dec. 12: Chicken and dumplings, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate layer dessert.
Wednesday, Dec. 13: Buttermilk ranch chicken, baked beans, squash medley, bread, lemon cream pie.
Thursday, Dec. 14: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Dec. 15: Pot roast, roasted carrots, potatoes and onions, cheese herb biscuit, carrot cake with frosting.
