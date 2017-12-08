Highland area police briefs: Nov. 25-30

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Trenton native dies in mounting climbing accident in Mexico
A Trenton native died in Mexico on Nov. 20 after attempting to climb and ski on the country’s highest mountain, the 18,000-foot-tall Pico de Orizaba.
According to the Associated Press, Jason Wolfe was climbing with a partner when he fell in what was described as particularly dangerous and icy conditions. An official told the AP he likely died of injuries from his fall coupled with exposure in below-zero temperatures.
Wolfe was a 1994 Wesclin High School graduate and the first American to win the annual Antarctic Ice Marathon in December 2010, according to a previous BND report. He was one of 17 runners and completed the 26.2-mile race in four hours, 46 minutes and 50 seconds.
Wolfe was a commodities trader in Chicago at the time of the 2010 marathon and told the BND he was engaged to Julie Han. Facebook profiles indicate they were married and lived in Denver.
According to his obituary, Wolfe is survived by his wife Julie, daughter Lillian, parents Larry and Cathy, and sister Jill.
Reward offered for info on Thanksgiving Day crash in Bartelso
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on whoever caused damage and a boil order in Bartelso on Thanksgiving.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported that a fire hydrant and two vehicles were struck in Bartelso in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day, which interrupted water service and required a boil order.
Clinton County CrimeStoppers has now offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department at 618-594-4555, and can remain anonymous.
Greenville inmate sentenced for smuggling meth into prison
A Missouri man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for his role in overseeing an operation in which methamphetamine was smuggled into the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville and distributed to inmates.
James Leroy Gary, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $500 fine, and a $100 special assessment.
Facts presented in court showed that in 2014 Gary was an inmate at FCI Greenville in Bond County. While an inmate, Gary used contacts outside of prison including his co-defendant, Candace Weakley, to smuggle methamphetamine into FCI Greenville. Gary then oversaw the distribution of the methamphetamine to other inmates within the prison.
Last year, Weakley was sentenced to prison for 70 months for her role in the offense.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Patricia M. Brown, 21, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Nov. 30 on a warrant from Collinsville police for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Colton A. Talbot, 22, of Highland, was arrested Nov. 30 on a warrant from HPD for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
▪ Joseph Sparling, 29, of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested by HPD on Nov. 25 a a felony warrant for retail theft. Police allege Sparling took paint and paint supplies from Walmart having a total value less than $300 and then returned the items. The charge was enhanced to a felony due to Sparling having and the having been convicted burglary in Christian County in March 2010, police said.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Nov. 25
▪ Danielle Gatton, 27, of Mattoon, was charged with retail theft for allegedly attempting to return items to Walmart that did not belong to her.
Nov. 27
▪ Jesse M. Johnson, 22, of Highland, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude police, and two counts of disobeying a stop/yield sign.
Nov. 28
▪ Jowan J. Ross, 39, of St. Louis, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Nov. 29
▪ Mark E. Cameron, 46, of Highland, was charged with neglect of his three minor children. Police allege that Cameron left his kids for approximately 12 hours while he went to Big Muddy River Correctional Center and that he left the children without having a guardian in place to care them in his absence, without a way for the children to contact him in case of emergency, and without adequate food provisions at their residence. During the time Cameron was away, the children were contacted by the police for a retail theft incident, police said.
Nov. 30
▪ Trent R. Gnaedinger, 21, of Highland, was charged with theft for allegedly taking $223.23 dollar worth Illinois Lottery tickets and food items from Circle K.
