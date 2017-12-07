Early Highland distillers traded whiskey to farmers for corn. Practice caused local bars to boycott their spirits.

An Oldsmobile with a curved dashboard, designed in 1901, was the first car to appear on the streets of Highland. Purchased through Kuhnen & Siegrist Hardware Co. by John J. Spindler Jr., it was shipped from a Chicago distributor in a boxcar and then pulled by a team of mules to the hardware store. Spindler’s wife and children took turns riding in the car with him. A car buff, he purchased the following automobiles during the remaining 16 years of his life: another Oldsmobile, a Pope Hartford, five Reos, a Paige, two Wintons, and four Fords. Provided