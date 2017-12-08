The New Douglas Fire Department's breakfast fundraiser was a hit, again. The department was prepared for hungry diners, with 1,200 pounds of sausage, 10 cases of biscuits, 13 bags pancake mix, 25 bags of gravy, 1,100 donuts, 15 cases of eggs at the ready. And they needed it. The department served 801 people during the breakfast on Nov. 5.
Highland News Leader

New Douglas Fire Department breakfast went though 1,200 pounds of sausage

December 08, 2017 10:24 AM

Thank you all so much for the continued support.

We are happy to announce that our event continues to grow; our fall breakfast had another wonderful crowd. We served 801; that is up from 682 breakfasts last spring.

We sold a total of 1,200 pounds of sausage between preorders and the breakfast and had a great time, as always, visiting with family and friends while enjoying a wonderful meal.

We also had fire helmets and fire safety materials for the little ones and they seemed to really enjoy them. Air Evac Life Team from Greenville joined us during the event and passed out informational materials, along with free shirts, hats and pens. We are hoping the weather and schedule cooperates in the spring to have a helicopter able to land at the firehouse. It wasn’t able to happen this year, due to an emergency response for the flight crew.

We also thank to the Highland-Pierron Fire Department having its Fire Prevention and Education Trailer on site. We were able to teach several groups of all ages on a variety of topics during the day.

During the event, we also held a 50/50 raffle that was won by Lynn Haegele. We would like to thank all of our supporters and suppliers: Bills IGA, Troy Frozen Foods, Ron Hemann and family, Korte Meats, Highland News Leader, The Pioneer, Farmer Dave and the BIG 550, WSMI, WGEL, The Graphics Department, Blunt Construction, Smith family, Tom Marchetti for a new griddle donation, Steve Bentlage for a much-needed donut run, several of our teenagers from the area, the wives and families of all of our firefighters, and of course, everyone who took time out of their day and came out to support our department.

The funds raised go toward our training, service to our community and fire/accident prevention.

We are out of sausage at this time. Please, this spring, get your orders in so that you don’t miss out. We ran out quickly this year. We look forward to improving our event and seeing everyone again in the spring of 2018 at our tentative March 18 breakfast.

Chief Danny Robertson New Douglas Fire Protection District

