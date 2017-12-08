Highland Optimist Club honors high school students

The Highland Optimist Club recognized 26 Highland High School class and club officers at the club’s bi-monthly meeting, held Nov. 20 at the Highland Country Club.
The event kicked off “Youth Appreciation Week,” which the Highland chapter has hosted in conjunction with Optimist International’s recognition of youth for over the years.
Mayor Joe Michaelis was present to read a city proclamation and recognize the students for their efforts. Highland Schools Superintendent Michael Sutton and Highland High School Principal Dr. Karen Gauen were also in attendance to help recognize the students for a special dinner, program, and awards presentation. Illinois state Sen. Kyle McCarter also gave a brief presentation and encouraged the student leaders to continue their leadership roles. Highland Optimist president Robert Dunn presented each student with a certificate of leadership. The event chairman was Jay Boulanger.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 75,000 adult and youth members in 2,600 clubs in the United States and throughout the world. Carrying the motto, “Bringing out the best in kids,” Optimists conduct service projects and events that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International and the Highland Optimist Club, visit the website www.highlandoptimist.org.
