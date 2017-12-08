First row from left are Kylee DeLuca, Lacey Hanratty, Katelyn Duncan, Geena Budwell, Sophia Sterzl-McMullen, and Britney Lackey; second row, Caitlin Basden, Olivia Loyet, Alyssa Voss, Kirsten Plocher, Lia Basden, Kate Marti, Kali Rutz, Blake Stulir, and Eli Jones; third row, Trent Lammers, Connor Mortland, Morgan Leady, Anthony Gant, Cameron Altadonna, Riley Lengermann, Cory Stieb, Rece Portell, and Jimmy Metzler. Not pictured are Dustin Phelps and Whitney Roberts.
First row from left are Kylee DeLuca, Lacey Hanratty, Katelyn Duncan, Geena Budwell, Sophia Sterzl-McMullen, and Britney Lackey; second row, Caitlin Basden, Olivia Loyet, Alyssa Voss, Kirsten Plocher, Lia Basden, Kate Marti, Kali Rutz, Blake Stulir, and Eli Jones; third row, Trent Lammers, Connor Mortland, Morgan Leady, Anthony Gant, Cameron Altadonna, Riley Lengermann, Cory Stieb, Rece Portell, and Jimmy Metzler. Not pictured are Dustin Phelps and Whitney Roberts. Provided
First row from left are Kylee DeLuca, Lacey Hanratty, Katelyn Duncan, Geena Budwell, Sophia Sterzl-McMullen, and Britney Lackey; second row, Caitlin Basden, Olivia Loyet, Alyssa Voss, Kirsten Plocher, Lia Basden, Kate Marti, Kali Rutz, Blake Stulir, and Eli Jones; third row, Trent Lammers, Connor Mortland, Morgan Leady, Anthony Gant, Cameron Altadonna, Riley Lengermann, Cory Stieb, Rece Portell, and Jimmy Metzler. Not pictured are Dustin Phelps and Whitney Roberts. Provided

Highland News Leader

Highland Optimist Club honors high school students

The News Leader

December 08, 2017 10:25 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The Highland Optimist Club recognized 26 Highland High School class and club officers at the club’s bi-monthly meeting, held Nov. 20 at the Highland Country Club.

The event kicked off “Youth Appreciation Week,” which the Highland chapter has hosted in conjunction with Optimist International’s recognition of youth for over the years.

Mayor Joe Michaelis was present to read a city proclamation and recognize the students for their efforts. Highland Schools Superintendent Michael Sutton and Highland High School Principal Dr. Karen Gauen were also in attendance to help recognize the students for a special dinner, program, and awards presentation. Illinois state Sen. Kyle McCarter also gave a brief presentation and encouraged the student leaders to continue their leadership roles. Highland Optimist president Robert Dunn presented each student with a certificate of leadership. The event chairman was Jay Boulanger.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 75,000 adult and youth members in 2,600 clubs in the United States and throughout the world. Carrying the motto, “Bringing out the best in kids,” Optimists conduct service projects and events that reach more than six million young people each year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To learn more about Optimist International and the Highland Optimist Club, visit the website www.highlandoptimist.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video