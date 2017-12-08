Highland News Leader

The message of Advent: Come as you are and receive ‘The Great Encounter’

December 08, 2017 10:30 AM

“Then they will see ‘the Son of Man coming in the clouds’ with great power and glory. Then He will send out the angels, and gather His elect from the four winds, from the ends of the earth to the ends of heaven.” (Mark 13:26-27 NRSV)

Advent is a season of anticipation, excitement, and exhilaration through which we are invited to come and experience the greatest encounter on earth. Though the retailers do their very best to stimulate and entice us into believing that this is the season to shop till you drop, their collective mirage can hardly compare to the real message of Christmas.

Within the true story of Christmas there was neither tinsel nor lights to guide and welcome the Christ Child, though He is the light of the world. In the midst of this season of Advent, I invite you to pause and consider these three things:

▪ Remember His story. Unless you were born on Dec. 25, Christmas is not your birthday, so why are you making a wish list?

▪ What’s on your Christmas list? There is a reason that the word “Christmas” begins with the word “Christ.” Don’t miss “The Great Encounter” of experiencing hope, love, joy and peace this Advent. These four are forever gifts that will last throughout all eternity. Why not find ways to offer these gifts to some unexpected friend, relative, associate or neighbor? This Christmas choose to work your “FRAN plan” for Jesus.

▪ Jesus Christ is the gift of Christmas. How many times have you given Christ to someone? Why not make this Christmas the one that you and someone else will both always remember because you gave the gift of Jesus at Christmas?

It has been my experience that the greatest encounters of all are those that are shared with others. Happy Advent! Happy Encounter!

Rev. Dr. Beverly L. Wilkes-Null, pastor

Highland Hope UMC

