Pocahontas student among four Illinois State Scholar finalists at Father McGivney

Noah Pirtle of Pocahontas is one of four seniors at Father McGivney Catholic High School who have been chosen as Illinois State Scholar finalists.
The other Father McGivney students are Teresa Barz of Maryville, Magdalynn Fine of Granite City, and Simeona Rasp of Collinsville.
This year’s graduating class of 28 students will be the school’s third. In the five-year history of Father McGivney, the school has produced 12 Illinois State Scholar finalists out of a total of 70 graduates.
“I am so proud of each of our Illinois State Scholar finalists,” said Principal Joe Lombardi. “Teresa, Noah, Maggie and Simi have worked diligently throughout their years at Father McGivney to achieve this honor. I’m thrilled to see their dedication to academics being recognized at the state level. Having four Illinois State Scholar finalists in a graduating class of 28 is also a testament to the academic rigor of our curriculum and to the dedication of our fantastic teachers who work tirelessly to help our students reach their highest potential.”
Never miss a local story.
In November of each year, ISAC announces the State Scholar finalists. Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. State Scholars can be found on the campuses of nearly 200 public and private institutions of higher education in Illinois. The combination of exemplary college entrance examination scores along with record high school academic achievements indicate an especially high potential for success in college. Those meeting the above qualifications are then named as Illinois State Scholars. To be honored as a State Scholar in Illinois is an outstanding accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record.
Comments