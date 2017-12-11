Madison County residents honored for flying the flag

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter Sons of the American Revolution held its 21st annual flag award ceremony at the Madison County Court House in Edwardsville on Nov. 30. Attending the ceremony were several county judges and the Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.
Thirteen Madison County residents/families were honored:
▪ Christopher Larsen of Alhambra Township
▪ Dick and Chris Alford of Alton Township
▪ Steve and Bonnie Haegele of Alton Township
▪ Ron and Joan Borgmann of Fort Russell Township
▪ Bradford and Peggy Wagner of Foster Township
▪ Brian and Rhonda Rhoads of Godfrey Township
▪ Bud and Jennifer Sparks of Hamel Township
▪ John and Pamela Grindstaff of Leef Township
▪ David and Jennifer Haney of Moro Township
▪ Timothy and Michelle Ingram of New Douglas Township
▪ Gary and Karen Crosslin of Olive Township
▪ John Bates of Omphghent Township
▪ F. Alan and Sharry Shook of Wood River Township
Chapter flag chairman David File coordinated the event. Certificates were presented by chapter president Charles Dobias and member Philip Bailey. Members of the GGRC color guard posted the colors.
