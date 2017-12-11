HHS goes 2-1 in MVC matches; finishes eighth in tourney

The Highland High School boys bowling team won two of three conference matches before going on to finish in eighth place in the gold division of the Southern Illinois Team Challenge, hosted by Belleville East on Saturday.
First on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Highland suffered a narrow 21-19 defeat to host Civic Memorial at Airport Plaza Bowl in Bethalto.
Next on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Bulldogs played host to Mascoutah at Poplar Junction Lanes and handed the Indians a lopsided 34-6 loss to split the season series.
Then on Thursday, Highland traveled to West Park Bowl in Columbia and defeated host Waterloo 26-14.
Going 2-1 lifted Highland’s overall record to an even 3-3, while the Bulldogs’ Mississippi Valley Conference mark improved to 2-3.
Finally on Saturday, Highland was edged in three matches in bracket play and therefore had to settle for eighth place in the gold division of the Southern Illinois Team Challenge hosted by Belleville East.
Belleville East tourney
Senior Brandon Munie led Highland with a 13th-place finish overall out of 81 bowlers after bowling a six-game series of 1,281, which equates to a 213.5 average. His two three-game series were within one pin of each other. He bowled a 640 three-game aggregate in the morning on games of 220, 193 and 227. Munie’s afternoon three-game series was a 641 and featured his highest game with a 247 third game. He finished with games of 199 and 195.
The Bulldogs’ other four bowlers also topped a series of 1,100.
Junior Adam Buske was next on the pylon with a 1,168 with top games of 243, 202, 195 and 194.
Junior Trevor Leitschuh finished just three pins behind Buske with a 1,165 and best games of 225, 222 and 192.
In addition, sophomore Austin Davis bowled a 1,154 six-game series and freshman Steven Reinacher rolled a 1,114 six-game total. Davis had high games of 22, 205 and 195 while Reinacher had top games of 234 and 201.
Highland 26, Waterloo 14
At West Park Bowl in Colulmbia, HHS won 15 of the match’s 20 individual points and edged host Waterloo 11-9 in individual points. Highland topped 1,000 in all three team games and rebounded after losing the first team game, 1,038 to 1,015, to take the next two team games, 1,116 to 981 and 1,018 to 945, and take the overall pin count, 3,149 to 2,964.
Munie was far and away the match’s superior bowler as he fired a 760 series, which ranks as the fourth best in team history. His stellar series also featured a 279 first game, which is the seventh highest game in team history. Munie finished strong as well as he rolled slightly descending but still impressive games of 247 and 234.
Highland also claimed the second and third highest series.
Freshman Steven Reinacher accomplished the second best series with a 666, which included ascending games of 215, 224 and 227.
Highland sophomore Austin Davis bowled the third highest series with a 641, which also had ascending games of 184, 226 and 231.
In addition, Buske added a 234 second game.
Highland 34, Mascoutah 6
At Poplar Junction Lanes, HHS swept all 20 of the match’s team points after winning all three games and taking the overall pin count by a cozy margin of 3,117 to 2,888. Highland also won 14 of the 20 individual points.
The Bulldogs sure like their friendly confines as all five bowlers in the lineup hit for a 600 series, led by Munie with a match-topping 644 three-game set. Munie also fired the highest individual game with a 267 second game. He also closed with a 208 final game.
Also bowling 600 series were Buske (630), Reinacher (626), Leitschuh (617) and Davis (600). Buske bowled games of 205, 225 and 200. Reinacher fired top games of 231 and 227. Leitschuh rolled descending games of 222, 206 and 189 and Davis had high games of 232 and 203.
Civic Memorial 21, Highland 19
Both teams split the team points 10-10, with the Bulldogs winning the first two games by a combined 42 pins before dropping the third game to the Eagles by 47 pins and losing the overall pin count by an agonizing five pins, 2,752 to 2,747.
The difference in the final score was that CM edged Highland, 11-9.
Davis was Highland’s only bowler and just the second one in the entire match to bowl a 600 series. He had the No. 1 series with a 621 with high games of 229 and 218.
Also bowling good games for the Bulldogs were Munie (213, 204), sophomore Austin Roach (193) and Leitschuh (184).
