Grantfork plans Christmas program; New Douglas residents can check weather online

New Douglas
Residents can check the weather online
The New Douglas Rec Plex now has a working “Weather Underground” weather station. Residents can set up a profile to see the weather daily, weekly, or monthly. It can also be a handy tool for local farmers to track and collect data that will help with their business.
The weather station is available online at wunderground.com for anyone in the area, and there is no cost to use this weather service.
Grantfork
Leef Senior Citizens to meet
The Leef Senior Citizens will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, starting with a pot-luck. The meat will be furnished for the Christmas gathering. Please bring a $1 gift for games and non-perishable gifts for the food pantry. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Leef Township Building, on the corner of Illinois 160 and Niggli Road, north of Grantfork).
School to have Christmas program
The Christmas program for Grantfork Elementary is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at school in Grantfork.
Alhambra
School News
The November Student of the Month at Alhambra Primary was Teagan Barr from Mrs. Snyder’s class, and the December award went to Grace Migot from Mrs. Grotefendt’s class. These young ladies have shown they know how to do the right thing.
Parents Night Out was a huge success, with 103 children participating. The fundraiser will be offered again next year.
Classroom Christmas parties will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, the last day of school before the Christmas break. School will dismiss at 2:40 p.m. School will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
The Christmas Program will be held on Thursday, Dec 14. Kindergarten and first-grade students will have their program at 6:30 p.m. Second- and third-grade students will have their program starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:10, and parents are to go to the gym. Students are to meet their teachers in the cafeteria.
Senior Citizens Christmas pot-luck
The Alhambra Senior Citizens that meet in the basement at Salem United Church of Christ for their annual Christmas pot-luck at noon on on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
