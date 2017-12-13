Santa made a surprise visit to Grantfork on Sunday, Dec. 3 during the annual Children's Christmas Party, which is hosted by the village. A crowd of 60 children and adults were on hand to welcome Santa. Presents and prizes were handed out to everyone who attended the event, and all enjoyed the cookies and hot dogs that were provided by the Grantfork Fire Department. In photo on left, Santa listens as 3-year-old Ayden Grindstaff, the son of David and Tammy Grindstaff, recites his Christmas list. In photo on right, since no there was no snow in sight when Santa made his appearance in Grantfork, and his sleigh does better in snow, Santa got a ride with the Grantfork Fire Department to attend the party.
Highland News Leader

Grantfork plans Christmas program; New Douglas residents can check weather online

The News Leader

December 13, 2017 08:18 AM

New Douglas

Residents can check the weather online

The New Douglas Rec Plex now has a working “Weather Underground” weather station. Residents can set up a profile to see the weather daily, weekly, or monthly. It can also be a handy tool for local farmers to track and collect data that will help with their business.

The weather station is available online at wunderground.com for anyone in the area, and there is no cost to use this weather service.

Grantfork

Leef Senior Citizens to meet

The Leef Senior Citizens will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, starting with a pot-luck. The meat will be furnished for the Christmas gathering. Please bring a $1 gift for games and non-perishable gifts for the food pantry. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Leef Township Building, on the corner of Illinois 160 and Niggli Road, north of Grantfork).

School to have Christmas program

The Christmas program for Grantfork Elementary is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at school in Grantfork.

Alhambra

School News

The November Student of the Month at Alhambra Primary was Teagan Barr from Mrs. Snyder’s class, and the December award went to Grace Migot from Mrs. Grotefendt’s class. These young ladies have shown they know how to do the right thing.

Parents Night Out was a huge success, with 103 children participating. The fundraiser will be offered again next year.

Classroom Christmas parties will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, the last day of school before the Christmas break. School will dismiss at 2:40 p.m. School will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The Christmas Program will be held on Thursday, Dec 14. Kindergarten and first-grade students will have their program at 6:30 p.m. Second- and third-grade students will have their program starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:10, and parents are to go to the gym. Students are to meet their teachers in the cafeteria.

Senior Citizens Christmas pot-luck

The Alhambra Senior Citizens that meet in the basement at Salem United Church of Christ for their annual Christmas pot-luck at noon on on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

