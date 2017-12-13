Grantfork plans Christmas program; New Douglas residents can check weather online

Santa made a surprise visit to Grantfork on Sunday, Dec. 3 during the annual Children's Christmas Party, which is hosted by the village. A crowd of 60 children and adults were on hand to welcome Santa. Presents and prizes were handed out to everyone who attended the event, and all enjoyed the cookies and hot dogs that were provided by the Grantfork Fire Department. In photo on left, Santa listens as 3-year-old Ayden Grindstaff, the son of David and Tammy Grindstaff, recites his Christmas list. In photo on right, since no there was no snow in sight when Santa made his appearance in Grantfork, and his sleigh does better in snow, Santa got a ride with the Grantfork Fire Department to attend the party. Provided