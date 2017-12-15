Highland News Leader

Highland area police briefs: Dec. 1-7

The News Leader

December 15, 2017 08:24 AM

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

Local man killed in crash

A Pocahontas man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening.

According to police, Robert D. Haller, 62, was driving north on Pocahontas Road around 7:46 p.m., near Robinson Cemetery Road, just north of Pocahontas, when his vehicle left the road and he was ejected.

Haller was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle, according to police.

Highland man faces felony domestic battery charge

Highland police charged David W. Tate, 36, with felony aggravated domestic battery for allegedly intentionally strangled the victim, a female household member, with his hands. HPD also charged Tate with unlawful restraint for allegedly throwing the woman to the ground, punching and kicking her, and sitting on her so she could not escape,

HPD warrant arrests

▪ Zachary P. Tucker, 18, of Highland was arrested on Dec. 3 on a warrant from HPD for failure to appear in court on charge of fighting in public. He was taken to jail.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

Dec. 1

▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with speeding.

Dec. 2

▪ Martha J. Rosinski, 62, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.

▪ A juvenile, 17, of Greenville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Dec. 3

▪ Dillon R. Dieselhorst, 22, of Livingston was charged with battery for allegedly punching another person in the face. HPD additionally charged him Dieselhorst with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

Dec. 4

▪ A juvenile boy, 12, of Pocahontas was charged with battery for allegedly walking up and punching the victim in the face while he was sitting down.

Dec. 5

▪ Joshua C. Lasica, 19, of Highland was charged with failure to report an accident, driving while having a suspended/revoked license, and failure to yield when pulling out from a private drive/road.

▪ Allan T. Schellenger, 23, of Pocahontas was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Dec. 7

▪ Peter S. Coppens, 49, of Collinsville was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

