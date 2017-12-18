October The following students are the Top 1 % Award winners for Highland High School for the month of October. Front row from left are Spencer Powers (English), Rece Portell (math), Emily Take (business), Abigail Casper (foreign language), Christian Zuccarelli (family and consumer science). Back row from left are Kylee DeLuca (chorus), Gavin Ware (physical education), and Dylan Knebel (vocational education). Not pictured are Abigail Rogier (social studies), Andrew Snyder (science), and Leah Sutton (art). These students all show outstanding attitude, character, and work performance. The teachers in each department select one student each month that best represents these qualities.
Highland News Leader

HHS announces Top 1 % Award winners

The News Leader

December 18, 2017 08:46 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 11:00 AM

Top 1 % Award winners for Highland High School for the months of October and November have been announced.

These students all show outstanding attitude, character, and work performance. The teachers in each department select one student each month that best represents these qualities.

October winners were Spencer Powers (English), Rece Portell (math), Emily Take (business), Abigail Casper (foreign language), Christian Zuccarelli (family and consumer science), Kylee DeLuca (chorus), Gavin Ware (physical education), Dylan Knebel (vocational education), Abigail Rogier (social studies), Andrew Snyder (science), and Leah Sutton (art).

November winners were Katherine Good (family and consumer science), Abigail Ermer (art), Katelyn Marti (English), Mackenzie Becker (foreign language), Lia Basden (business), Julia Loeh (science), Justin Wheeler (band), Sadie Carroll (math), Zane Robertson (social studies), Sara Good (vocational education) and is Rylie Pugh (physical education).

