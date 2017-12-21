Business Briefs: Farm Credit has new VP, hospital has new communications manager

Hospital Sisters Health System Southern Illinois Division has announced that Ashley Gramann was recently named the manager of communications within the HSHS Southern Illinois Division.
Gramann’s focus will be the HSHS Southern Illinois ministries of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.
As manager of communications, Gramann will create and manage comprehensive communications plans and media relations programs to support each hospital’s strategic goals. She will serve as counsel to hospital leadership in matters related to internal messaging, community and public relations, and crisis communication to ensure a positive and cohesive public image. Gramann will also provide oversight for a variety of collateral materials, internal and external publications, hospital internet and intranet sites, social media sites, crisis communications, and colleague communications.
Gramann comes to HSHS having served as the marketing supervisor at EPIC Systems Inc. in St. Louis, Mo., where she led a marketing team whose roles included data analysis, digital media, and event coordination. She created and implemented public relations protocol for the company, while also managing website architecture and design projects for five core company websites.
Prior to her role at EPIC Systems, she also served as a marketing communications specialist at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, and as marketing coordinator at Exclusive Events Inc. in Earth City, Mo.
Gramann earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Eastern Illinois University.
Tallman named V.P. at Farm Credit
Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Ryan Tallman of Pocahontas as a vice president of financial services to the Highland regional office. The Highland office serves farm families and rural landowners in Bond, Clinton, Madison, and Washington counties.
Tallman was raised on his family’s Kankakee County grain farm and graduated from Normal Community West High School before receiving his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Tallman worked for more than 12 years as a credit underwriter and loan officer at TheBank of Edwardsville.
Tallman resides in Pocahontas with his wife Amber with their two children, Amelia, 6, and Molly, 4.
Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and -directed agricultural lending cooperative serving 11,000 farm families, agribusinesses, and rural landowners in the southern 60 counties of Illinois with financing and crop insurance. The association manages a $4.2 billion loan portfolio, sells 1.4 million acres of crop insurance coverage, and employs 220 staff based in the Mahomet central office and 14 regional office locations.
Retail
Art co-op planned in Greenville
Liz Wiley and Eileen Hathaway have announced that they had purchased the former Coast to Coast building in downtown Greenville and would be opening an art co-op in the very near future.
They said they looked at several towns in Illinois, but they we drove through Greenville, they were struck with “how quaint and beautiful this town is.”
Home expo to be held in Greenville
Kaitlynn Smith, representing the Bond County CEO class, discussed at a Greenville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours a class project — the “Home, Outdoor, & More Expo,” which will be held Jan. 13 and 14 at the American Farm Heritage Museum. They are currently looking for exhibitors for the show. Interested parties should visit www.bondcountyceo.com.
Donations
Law firm donates to HIS KIDS
Local employees of HeplerBroom law firm employees helped bring some Christmas cheer to families facing childhood cancer. The employees bought ornaments and small artificial trees, which were donated to which HIS KIDS, Highland-based charity that years helping the children and families afflicted with cancer. The trees and ornaments will be delivered to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
