Pioneer sales representative Ron Hemann of New Douglas presents a check to New Douglas Fire Chief Danny Robertson.
New Douglas Fire Department receives grant

December 20, 2017 08:41 AM

The New Douglas Fire Department recently received $1,000 from DuPont Pioneer to put toward the purchase of a new automated external defibrillator and a new AED trainer unit as part of the DuPont Pioneer sponsorship program.

“We will use these funds to replace an old AED that can longer be supported or updated by the manufacturer, as well as a training unit that will teach our first responders and the community how to use them,” New Douglas Fire Chief Danny Robertson.

Pioneer sales representative Ron Hemann, of New Douglas, presented the department with the check.

Pioneer makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the business and employees. Consideration for outreach grants is given to communities where Pioneer sales representatives, DuPont Pioneer employees and customers live and work and that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide

Grantfork

Historical calendars still available

The 2018 Grantfork historical calendars are being offered for sale for $10 each. Calendars may be purchased from Grantfork Meats, Joan’s Beauty Corner, or from Wendy Reinacher-Heilig.

Alhambra

School News

Classroom Christmas parties will be held Thursday, Dec. 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the last day of school before the Christmas break. School will dismiss at 2:40 p.m. School will resume Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Students are encouraged to write a story to participate in the Young Author Program. Stories will be due to be turned in Jan. 5, 2018.

The next Center Schools PTO meeting will be Jan. 18, 2018.

