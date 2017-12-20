Highland Briefs: Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship has successful fundraiser

Holiday Events
“Smokin’ Aces” reunion toy drive
Local band “Smokin’ Aces” will have a reunion concert and toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Lindendale Park Expo Hall, 2025 Park Hill Drive in Highland. The event will benefit Leaps of Love, a Highland-based charity that helps families dealing with the affects of childhood cancer. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the band will start at 8 p.m. Cygan & Delaney Catering will be frying chicken. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own snacks. Tickets are $25, or $15 with an unwrapped toy, anything suitable for infants to teens. Tickets can be purchased at the door; at Leaps of Love, 1005 Broadway in Highland; at DJ Howard & Associates, 820 Broadway in Highland; or call Jesse Vincent at 618-334-7445.
School News
Free pre-K screenings available
Parents in the Highland School District interested in having their child screened to see how much progress they have made toward being prepared for kindergarten when the time comes can schedule an appointment for a free screening by calling 654-2107, ext. 2001.
The screening, which is for children 3 and 4 years old, will determine if the child would benefit or will be eligible for the pre-K program. These screenings, which will be Feb. 5-9, will be the final ones for the rest of the school year.
Food
Senior menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Dec. 25: Christmas holiday.
Tuesday, Dec. 26: Salisbury steak, buttered egg noodles, steamed Brussels sprouts, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Wednesday, Dec. 27: Herbed pork roast, baked sweet potato, peas, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 28: Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, lettuce and tomato, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail.
Friday, Dec. 29: Fried fish, vinegar dressing cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, bread, frosted peanut butter cake.
