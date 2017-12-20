Highland Briefs: Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship has successful fundraiser

The Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship Fundraising Committee held another successful motorcycle poker run in 2017. The committee, with the help of the Highland Area Community Foundation, has established a memorial scholarship pass-through fund to be able to give a full tuition scholarship for St. Paul School each year. Pictured from left Keith Jakel Scholarship Committee Members Randy Kohlbrecher, Tina Fohne, and Steve Frey present a check for $3,500 to Father Pat Jakel, St. Paul pastor, and St. Paul Catholic School Principal Kathy Sherman. This is the sixth year for the $3,500 St. Paul School scholarship. Also, the committee awards two $1,000 scholarships to Highland High School graduating seniors to attend a vocational school. Both scholarships will depend on the amount raised by the committee at each year’s fundraising event. If you have any questions regarding these scholarships, contact Terry Riffel at the Highland Area Community Foundation at 618-654-4727 or by email at info@hacf.org. Provided