Highland Briefs: Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship has successful fundraiser

The Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship Fundraising Committee held another successful motorcycle poker run in 2017. The committee, with the help of the Highland Area Community Foundation, has established a memorial scholarship pass-through fund to be able to give a full tuition scholarship for St. Paul School each year. Pictured from left Keith Jakel Scholarship Committee Members Randy Kohlbrecher, Tina Fohne, and Steve Frey present a check for $3,500 to Father Pat Jakel, St. Paul pastor, and St. Paul Catholic School Principal Kathy Sherman. This is the sixth year for the $3,500 St. Paul School scholarship. Also, the committee awards two $1,000 scholarships to Highland High School graduating seniors to attend a vocational school. Both scholarships will depend on the amount raised by the committee at each year’s fundraising event. If you have any questions regarding these scholarships, contact Terry Riffel at the Highland Area Community Foundation at 618-654-4727 or by email at info@hacf.org.
The Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship Fundraising Committee held another successful motorcycle poker run in 2017. The committee, with the help of the Highland Area Community Foundation, has established a memorial scholarship pass-through fund to be able to give a full tuition scholarship for St. Paul School each year. Pictured from left Keith Jakel Scholarship Committee Members Randy Kohlbrecher, Tina Fohne, and Steve Frey present a check for $3,500 to Father Pat Jakel, St. Paul pastor, and St. Paul Catholic School Principal Kathy Sherman. This is the sixth year for the $3,500 St. Paul School scholarship. Also, the committee awards two $1,000 scholarships to Highland High School graduating seniors to attend a vocational school. Both scholarships will depend on the amount raised by the committee at each year’s fundraising event. If you have any questions regarding these scholarships, contact Terry Riffel at the Highland Area Community Foundation at 618-654-4727 or by email at info@hacf.org. Provided
The Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship Fundraising Committee held another successful motorcycle poker run in 2017. The committee, with the help of the Highland Area Community Foundation, has established a memorial scholarship pass-through fund to be able to give a full tuition scholarship for St. Paul School each year. Pictured from left Keith Jakel Scholarship Committee Members Randy Kohlbrecher, Tina Fohne, and Steve Frey present a check for $3,500 to Father Pat Jakel, St. Paul pastor, and St. Paul Catholic School Principal Kathy Sherman. This is the sixth year for the $3,500 St. Paul School scholarship. Also, the committee awards two $1,000 scholarships to Highland High School graduating seniors to attend a vocational school. Both scholarships will depend on the amount raised by the committee at each year’s fundraising event. If you have any questions regarding these scholarships, contact Terry Riffel at the Highland Area Community Foundation at 618-654-4727 or by email at info@hacf.org. Provided

Highland News Leader

Highland Briefs: Keith Jakel Memorial Scholarship has successful fundraiser

The News Leader

December 20, 2017 08:39 AM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 02:11 PM

Holiday Events

“Smokin’ Aces” reunion toy drive

Local band “Smokin’ Aces” will have a reunion concert and toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Lindendale Park Expo Hall, 2025 Park Hill Drive in Highland. The event will benefit Leaps of Love, a Highland-based charity that helps families dealing with the affects of childhood cancer. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the band will start at 8 p.m. Cygan & Delaney Catering will be frying chicken. There will be a cash bar. Bring your own snacks. Tickets are $25, or $15 with an unwrapped toy, anything suitable for infants to teens. Tickets can be purchased at the door; at Leaps of Love, 1005 Broadway in Highland; at DJ Howard & Associates, 820 Broadway in Highland; or call Jesse Vincent at 618-334-7445.

School News

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Free pre-K screenings available

Parents in the Highland School District interested in having their child screened to see how much progress they have made toward being prepared for kindergarten when the time comes can schedule an appointment for a free screening by calling 654-2107, ext. 2001.

The screening, which is for children 3 and 4 years old, will determine if the child would benefit or will be eligible for the pre-K program. These screenings, which will be Feb. 5-9, will be the final ones for the rest of the school year.

Food

Senior menu

Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.

Monday, Dec. 25: Christmas holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 26: Salisbury steak, buttered egg noodles, steamed Brussels sprouts, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Herbed pork roast, baked sweet potato, peas, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 28: Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, lettuce and tomato, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail.

Friday, Dec. 29: Fried fish, vinegar dressing cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, bread, frosted peanut butter cake.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video