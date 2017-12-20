Local churches to have special Christmas services

Highland
First Baptist
First Baptist Church of Highland, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland, will have a special choir Christmas program during morning worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, and a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.
On Monday, Dec. 25, church members will be caroling at local nursing homes. Light breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., with caroling from 8:30 to 10:35 a.m.
Never miss a local story.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 801 Washington St. in Highland, will on Sunday, Dec. 24 have the following schedule:
▪ 10:15 a.m., Children’s Impromptu Christmas Pageant with puppets, children playing Christmas songs with bells and a birthday party for Jesus;
▪ 5 p.m., Christmas Eve family candlelight service; and
▪ 7 p.m., Christmas Eve traditional candlelight service.
Highland Hope
Highland Hope UMC, located at 12846 Daiber Road, at the corner of Illinois 160 and Daiber Road in Highland, will have its Christmas cantata, “Sing Gloria,” on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 a.m. This is an adult choir and drama celebration of Jesus birth readings.
The Highland Hope Family Christmas Eve service, with music and candlelight, will be on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
Mosaic Church
Mosaic Church, 1317 Pestalozzi St. in Highland, has a Christmas Eve service scheduled at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Alhambra
Salem UCC
Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra, will have worship at 10 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 24. It is the fourth Sunday of Advent. Church members will light the Candle of Love, and the church will have its children’s Christmas program.
A candlelight service with communion will be held at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.
On Monday, Dec. 25, worship with communion will be held at 9 a.m.
Grantfork
UCC
Grantfork United Church of Christ, 206 S. Locust St., will Christmas Sunday service on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10:15 a.m.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The church will have Christmas Day service with carol singing on Monday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
St. Gertrude
The Christmas Mass for St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork will be on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
St. Jacob
UCC
The St. Jacob United Church of Christ, 207 W. Main St. St. Jacob, will have Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 at 10:15 a.m., and a candle light service at 10 p.m.
Troy
UMC
Christmas Eve candlelight services at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
An identical, early version of the candlelight service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.
There is nursery (ages 0-3) for all the services, and there will be kids ministry during the 4 p.m. service on Dec. 24.
Comments