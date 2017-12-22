Highland area police briefs: Dec. 8-14

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD to target parking issues near school
Due to a large volume of parking complaints and safety concerns, parking enforcement will take place at Highland Primary and Highland Elementary School, HPD has announced.
Vehicles have been observed parking in the crosswalks, no parking areas and obstructing traffic for pedestrians and vehicles, according to Highland police.
Never miss a local story.
On Friday, HPD officers were present near to schools to give verbal warning to parking violators.
However, from now on, anyone observed parking illegally or in unsafe practices will be cited in accordance with state law and city ordinance.
Highland woman faces felony theft charge
Highland police charged Jessica S. Pogue, 33, of Highland, on Dec. 11 with felony theft for allegedly taking coins having a total value in excess of $10,000. She was also charged aggravated possession of a stolen firearm.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Kevin Garcia, 22, of Breese, was arrested Dec. 9 by Highland police on a warrant from Montgomery County for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing identification and Clinton County warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses. HPD additionally charged him with driving without lights when required, a safety belt violation, and driving while having an suspended/revoked license. Garcia was released to Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
▪ Justin A. Kutz, 32, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Dec. 10 on a warrant from Troy police for failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
▪ Dillyn G. Riechmann, 27, of Highland, was arrested by Highland police Dec. 10 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis. HPD additionally charged him with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Dec. 8
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland, was charged with littering and possession of cannabis. In the same incident, another 16-year-old juvenile was also charge with littering and another 17-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of cannabis.
Dec. 9
▪ Ronald N. Kapp, 69, of Highland, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage.
▪ Angela L. Kapp, 35, of Highland, was charged with resisting a peace officer for allegedly pulling her arms away from behind her back and turning her body away from the officer and when she asked to stop resisting. She was also charged with obstructing a peace officer for allegedly refusing to remain in her vehicle and encroaching on an officer, creating a concern for his safety and others, while on the side of the roadway.
▪ A juvenile girl, 17, of Ramsey, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance (Vicodin). In the same incident a juvenile girl, 17, of Vandalia was also charged with possession of cannabis.
▪ Jeremiah E. Wright, 35, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Dec. 12
▪ Rachel M. Henkel, 27, of Breese, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Mohamed S. Megahy, 79, of Aviston, was charged with speeding.
▪ Jackson C. Kannall, 19, of Highland, was charged with improper use of registration.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
▪ Samuel L. Ankrom, 26, of Highland, was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
▪ Jessica E. Hawkes, 33, of Hamel, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Dec. 13
▪ Crystal M. Oswald, 34, of Highland, was charged with driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving while having a suspended/revoked license, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Bridget D. Bernard, 35, of Greenville, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Alexander W.K. Dugan, 20, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
▪ Mary E. Finne, 28, of Breese, was charged with speeding.
▪ Nicholas T. Davidson, 20, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Gregory B. Todd, 32, of Highland, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communication device.
Dec. 14
▪ A juvenile girl, 16, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly punching a family member.
▪ Frank W. Milos, 53, of Highland, was charged with violation of the city’s animal nuisance ordinance for his dog allegedly making excessive amounts of noise.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communication device.
Comments