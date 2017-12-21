Steiner families have long history in Highland

A merry Christmas to all my readers.
Also, a very merry Christmas to the all those who have made the Highland Home Museum become a reality:
▪ to the Highland Home Board for inviting me to start a museum in the four rooms in the 1912 building, which has is now extended to the entrance hall, the entire first floor hall and the north sunroom, which is now the Farm Room and War Veterans Cabinet;
▪ to the over 576 people who have donated items to our Highland Home Museum;
▪ to my volunteers, including my three great, steady volunteers in the museum, and to the four great men in the maintenance crew at the Highland Home for their building, painting and installing of all the doors with plastic and cabinets for the museum, plus hanging of pictures and art work; and
▪ to our manager, Rick, for his enlarging or reducing photos and copies.
Great jobs, all. Well done.
However, even after working for 18 months, we are still not done. More work is still ahead in our quest to make our museum, Highland’s headquarters for information on local people, farms, veterans, memorabilia, photos and art.
Come see us soon, and tell your friends and family. We will try to accommodate all the Highland area visitors during the holidays, but arrangements for tours must be made in advance, so that we are here to accommodate you. Phone 618-303-0082. Thanks.
Now, let’s take a look at three different Steiner families that came to the Highland area for whom I have genealogy.
Jacob Steiner was born in 1813 in Ursenbach, Canton Bern, Switzerland. (Genealogy by Elva Reinemer Beck.)
Johannes Steiner was born Dec. 8, 1816 in Ringgenberg, Canton Bern, Switzerland. (Genealogies by Betty J. Steiner Greenwood of Chatham, Ill., and Roy Worstell.)
George Steiner was born on Dec. 22, 1816 in Switzerland, but I don’t have his place of birth. George’s wife was Verena Meier (1821-1888). They lived three miles north of Highland and came to the Highland area around 1840, or so we think.
George and Verna had eight children; all but Carl married, as he died at age 10.
Eliza born was in 1848 and married Johannes Gall in 1868. (Their grandson, Cletus Gall, was a World War II veteran and will have information in the War Veterans Cabinet, being established at the Highland Home Museum.)
John (1853-1903) married Bertha Dresch in 1881.
Sophia (1854-1937) married Leonard Stoecklin. (These are Gertrude Stoecklin Rikli’s grandparents).
Franciska, later called Frances, was born in 1856 and married Charles Stumpf in 1880.
George Steiner Jr. was born April 1858 married Barbara Dresch in 1884.
Rosa Steiner was born in February 1861 married Christian Ambuel, later spelled Ambuehl.
George Steiner Sr. and Verena Meier Steiner are both buried in the Catholic Cemetery of Highland.
Thanks to the late Ida Stoecklin Merwin and Gertrude Stoecklin Rikli, the granddaughters of George Steiner Sr. for their genealogy in 2005. Also, a special thanks to all the local genealogists and their preserving of Highland area history.
If you have information on war veterans or on any businesses of these families, please get in touch with me as soon as possible, and these Steiner families will be in the new Highland Home Museum.
Call me at 618-303-0082, as I have this phone with me at all times.
My next Steiner column will be about Gottlieb Steiner, as a farmer and some of his activities, including becoming president of the Highland Home.
We will also be covering the following:
▪ Eldridge Steiner’s cleaning shop, then his Steiner Men’s Wear Store on Main Street;
▪ Steiner’s Bros. Grocery Store on Broadway;
▪ Earl Steiner at the Highland Post Office, plus in the his time in the Army from 1958-1960, and his older brother, Alvin, a who was a Korean War vet, and his younger brother, David, an Army Reservist who did a six-year hitch during Vietnam.
