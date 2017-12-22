Highland High School announces AP, Illinois State Scholars

Thirty-one students from the graduating class of 2018 from Highland High School have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, bestows this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually.
Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank. State Scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors, representing 652 high schools across the state.
“Highland High School is very proud of our Illinois State Scholars and we congratulate each student and family for attaining this level of academic excellence. Education is a partnership and these students are a product of families and schools working together,” said Dr. Karen Gauen, Highland High School principal.
The following Highland High School students were named 2017-18 Illinois State Scholars: Altadonna, Cameron, Baer, Lauren, Basden, Caitlin, Carroll, Sadie, Davis, Kayla, Dickman, Jonathan, Duncan, Katelyn, English, Nathaniel, Etter, Kathryn, Freimann, Alyssa, Gould, Mackenzie, Hanratty, Lacey, Herman, Evan, Hollenkamp, Alana, Kampwerth, Arianna, Klostermann, Mallory, Lafrance, Mallory, Leady, Morgan, Litzenburg, Alexandria, Machuca, Caleb, Melosi, Justin, Moore, Elijah, Portell, Rece, Prott, Elliott, Robertson, Zane, Rogier, Abigail, Schniers, Stephen, Sullens, Hannah, Wills, Katelyn, Zbinden, Tanner, Zobrist, Maya.
“It is always an honor to announce another extraordinary group of State Scholars,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. “At a time when postsecondary education could not be more important to future job and career success, these students have demonstrated the kind of effort and dedication that will help them advance not only their futures, but the future of the state as well. We wish each of them the best as they pursue their chosen educational path.”
AP Scholars
Highland High School is proud to announce the Advanced Placement Test Scholars for graduating 2018 seniors as well as the class of 2017.
AP Scholars are students who have taken at least three AP tests and scored 3 or higher on all three tests. One 2018 graduate qualified as an AP Scholar, Nathaniel English. In addition, five 2017 graduates qualified as AP scholars; they were Luke Jones, Katherine McGlasson, Miranda Smith, Taylor Townsend, and Justin Wagoner.
Two 2017 graduates qualified for AP Scholar with “Honor” status by scoring an average of 3.25 on all AP tests taken, as well as scores of 3 or higher on four or more of the AP tests. These HHS alumni were Evan Capelle and Courtney Hengehold.
In addition, three 2017 graduates qualified for AP “Scholars with Distinction” by scoring an average of 3.5 or higher on all tests taken and a 3 or higher on five or more tests. These alumni were Johannah Comish, Jacob Mitchell, and Sydney Nyquist.
