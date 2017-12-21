‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ drawing big crowds at the Lory

More Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 0:54

Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest

This event gives holiday cheer to families using a cart and a cop 1:56

This event gives holiday cheer to families using a cart and a cop

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

  • See why these fans are pumped to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere attendees share their expectations for the film, which was shown at The Lory Theater on Dec. 14. There will be a showing for the movie everyday in Highland until Jan. 10.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere attendees share their expectations for the film, which was shown at The Lory Theater on Dec. 14. There will be a showing for the movie everyday in Highland until Jan. 10. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere attendees share their expectations for the film, which was shown at The Lory Theater on Dec. 14. There will be a showing for the movie everyday in Highland until Jan. 10. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Highland News Leader

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ drawing big crowds at the Lory

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

December 21, 2017 10:10 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 10:16 AM

Just as thousands of others did at movie theaters across the country on Thursday, Brian Bennett and his daughter Brianna got in line early.

They were first in line at the Lory Theater in Highland awaiting the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which had been sold out for over a month.

They waited eagerly outside for about two hours before the first 7 p.m. showtime, decked out in “Star Wars” fan gear. Brian wore a Christmas sweater with Jedi battling on the front. Brianna, 16, was cozy inside a Chewbacca onesie.

Brian Bennett said his family, which plans to have a “Star Wars”-themed basement to go with their dogs named Solo and Leia, has loved the movies for a long time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When I was probably 4 or 5 years old I saw ‘Empire Strikes Back’ for the first time at a friend’s house, and ever since then, I have just been in love with it,” he said.

So far the Bennetts think the new trilogy has been interesting and were eager to see how the storyline would pan out as far as new character progression.

Lory Theater owner Justin McLaughlin said the new characters have many fans curious.

“We’re jazzed out of our minds. This one is going to be so huge, as far as excitement level of what is going to happen with these new characters,” McLaughlin said.

Last year, “Rogue One” was released, which was the prequel to the series as a whole.

In 2015, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” came out, introducing the trilogy along with new characters like Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren.

“The last time we saw these characters, Rey was standing on an island with Luke Skywalker,” McLaughlin said.

The Bennetts’ biggest question was what would happen with the iconic character Princess Leia/General Leia Organa, played by Carrie Fisher, who passed away in December 2016.

“They are setting themselves up for something big. If not, there are going to be a lot of disappointed fans,” Brianna Bennett said before entering the show.

The film has received good reviews from many critics. However, many die-hard “Stars Wars” fans walked away somewhat disappointed. Many who wrote reviews on Rotten Tomatoes complained about the movie’s long run time of 153 minutes, multiple plot lines, and lack resolution to all the teases from “The Force Awakens.”

As for Brian Bennett’s review: he said he was entertained.

“We can’t compare these new movies to those of the original trilogy. I believe they are almost their own story in themselves. It was very entertaining, with good humor and some awesome twists,” Bennett said.

Still, he thought it was missing something.

“The movie didn’t really answer any questions everyone is dying to know,” he said.

But just be sure he did not miss anything, he went to see the movie for a second time Dec. 17.

“After my second viewing of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ I must say, it is a great movie. There was a lot of shock and awe to get over the first time you see it. But the second time, I was able to concentrate on the rest of the movie,” he said.

It seems many others did the same thing. The film took in more than $220 million dollars in its opening weekend in North America.

As for Brianna, her dad said she liked the film.

“She’s in love with the little Porgs. As a new-aged ‘Star Wars’ fan, I think she really enjoyed it,” Brian Bennett said.

McLauhglin said that the Lory Theater will be showing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” everyday until Jan. 10, and crowds are expected to continue in the coming weeks. He recommends arriving to each showing early. He said the theater should have seating available at least 30 minutes before every show, with or without online tickets. Patrons are welcome to wear costumes. However, the theater staff is asking customers not to wear masks or bring toy blasters.

“Lightsabers are welcome,” McLaughlin said.

Megan Braa: 618-654-2366, ext 23, @MeganBraa_

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Pause
What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 0:54

Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest

This event gives holiday cheer to families using a cart and a cop 1:56

This event gives holiday cheer to families using a cart and a cop

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

View More Video