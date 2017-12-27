Breese
Mater Dei to hold “Parent Information Night”
Parents of current eighth-grade students are invited to attend Parent Information Night at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese on Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m., during which they will receive information regarding the opportunities offered at Mater Dei. In addition to a general presentation by the administration, department chairs will present specific information related to their academic discipline. Parents who are unable to attend may contact Maria Zurliene, director of enrollment, at 618-526-7216 or mzurliene@materdeiknights.org to request an informational folder.
Grantfork
Centennial items for sale
The Grantfork Centennial Committee still has a few items for sale. Grantfork Centennial books are $25 for a black-and-white edition or $40 for color; 2018 calendars are $10; and Centennial mason jars are $5. Contact Wendy Reinacher Heilig, or items can be purchased at Joan's Beauty Corner or Grantfork Meats.
Edwardsville
Local police collect 1,900 pounds of prescription, over-the-counter drugs
On Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office made their seventh drop-off in regard to the “Rx 4 Safety” prescription drug initiative.
Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with all the police chiefs of Madison County, in this seventh collection took in just over 1,900 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the Environmental Protection Agency). Since implementation of the Rx 4 Safety program in April 2015, the sheriff’s office has disposed of nearly five tons of medication.
This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and also to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.
Secured drop-off bins are located at the following police departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Co. These drop-off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.
Items that can be dropped off include: any over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.
Items that cannot be accepted are: oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.
Greenville
Scammers claim to be with sheriff’s office
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department’s is warning local residents of a scam where unknown callers are claiming to be associated with the sheriff’s department.
According to the sheriff’s department, at least two local residents have received phone calls from someone claiming to be part of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and claiming they have unfinished business and need to send money to take care of that business, WGEL radio reported.
The scammers also said that if the money was not sent the victim would be arrested that day. Deputy Jim Leitschuh told WGEL radio that these calls are obviously not coming from the sheriff’s department and anyone that receives a similar call should notify the police.
