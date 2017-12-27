The 2018 Highland Jaycees recently elected new board members. Pictured from left are Ryan McDowell, community vice president; Rebecca Klug, membership vice president; Emily McDowell, president; Steven Young, state director; Addy Rosen, secretary; Adam Vosholler, management vice president; Shawn Townzen, individual development vice president; and Patrick Meyer, treasurer.
Jaycees elect new officers

December 27, 2017 11:53 AM

Women’s Connection to have “Happy Heart” brunch

The Highland Area Christian Women’s Connection invites all ladies to its "Prescription for a Happy Heart" brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Urban Farmhouse Eatery and Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland.

Dan Fieker, pharmacist at Family Care Pharmacy in Highland, will talk about some exciting new things the pharmacy is offering at its new location, from prescription assistance to yoga.

Also, Glenda Smith from DeKalb, Ill., will share with how she found a love that changed her life in her talk, “Looking for Love.”

Tickets $11 per person, inclusive and payable at the door.

Reservations may be made by contacting Ruthie at 618-882-6046 or email highlandwomensconnection@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome.

Off-site, complimentary child care for infants and preschoolers available with one week’s notice.

Military Update

HHS grad completes basic training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Tristan J. Daily graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Daily is the son of Rita C. Perkins of Troy, and brother of Danielle R. Dykes of Marine. He is also the brother of Chelsae R. Daily.

Daily is a 2015 graduate of Highland High School.

