Highland area police briefs: Dec. 15-20

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Nathan C. Schuster, 24, of Highland was arrested on Dec. 16 by HPD on a warrant from Collinsville police for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was turned over to Collinsville police.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Dec. 15
▪ Jamie L. Palenchar, 39, of Highland was charged with speeding.
▪ Ashley L. Koethe-Hessenauer, 31, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Frank L. Stavely, 18, of Troy was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Dec. 16
▪ Jason D. Perigen, 38, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.
▪ Jared C. Jones, 28, of Highland was charged with obstructing a peace officer. Police allege that was officer was attempt to obtain control of the scene of a disturbance call involving weapons, but when he went into the door of the house, Jones allegedly began slamming the door to prevent the officer from entering. Police also allege Jones attempted to pull away from the officer and pushed him backwards after being told he was under arrest.
▪ Clarissa F. Wiley, 31, of Belleville was charged with speeding.
▪ Kari M. Smith, 27, of New Douglas was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Pocahontas was charged with speeding.
Dec. 17
▪ Ian A. Fraser, 19, of Highland was charged with theft for allegedly taking a cell phone case from Walmart.
Dec. 18
▪ Darryl A. Rowan, 55, of Highland was charged with consuming/possessing an alcoholic beverage in public.
▪ Haley N. Boyer, 36, of Pierron was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Dec. 19
▪ Ajshe Deva, 33, of Highland was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
Dec. 20
▪ Steven S. Diaz, 18, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis and violation of public parks curfew.
