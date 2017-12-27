More Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Pause
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal 1:15

Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25 6:12

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman 3:05

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

  • Check out this holiday lights display that took 250 hours to set up

    Alan Poettker, the winner of the “Clark W. Griswold” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Lights Competition, describes his family’s holiday lights display.

Alan Poettker, the winner of the “Clark W. Griswold” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Lights Competition, describes his family’s holiday lights display. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com
Alan Poettker, the winner of the “Clark W. Griswold” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Lights Competition, describes his family’s holiday lights display. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Highland News Leader

Family traditions inspire Highland Christmas Lights Competition winners

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

December 27, 2017 11:32 AM

The winners of this year’s Highland Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Lights Competition draw the inspiration for their displays from their own classic family traditions.

The contest, which was sponsored by the Highland Chamber of Commerce, drew two winners, from two categories. The “Home for the Holidays” category went to a contestant who exhibited a display showing a more classic display of lights, while the “Clark W. Griswold” category went to a display which shows an excessive use of lights.

The winners this year will receive a $25 Chamber Gift Certificate, have pictures of their house posted on the Highland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, a sign in their yard denoting which category they won, and most importantly, bragging rights until next year’s competition

Home for the Holidays

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Janet and Neill Nicolaides took the “Home for the Holidays” category, with their timeless display using twinkling white lights, wreaths and garlands at their home on 2030 Broadway.

Janet said Neill carefully work to align the lights atop the gutters, while she places wreaths and garlands, decorated with bright red Christmas bows along the house.

Miniature evergreen trees line the walkway leading up to house, lit by the same bright white lights. Greeting guests in the front yard is a cheerful inflatable Santa Claus, Neill’s personal touch, according to Janet.

The inside of the house is just as richly decorated as the outside, adorned with the same decorations, which match the outside with wreaths, bows, garlands and the white lights.

“I have enough lights bought till I die,” Janet said.

Janet said it usually takes about a day to set up the display. They usually start decorating after Thanksgiving, with the goal to get everything complete before Highland’s annual Christmas parade.

More Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Pause
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal 1:15

Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25 6:12

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman 3:05

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

  • Take a look at the “Home for the Holidays” contest winners

    Janet and Neill Nicolaides describe their award winning holiday lights display at 2030 Broadway. The Nicolaides family won the”Home for the Holidays” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights Competition.

Take a look at the “Home for the Holidays” contest winners

Janet and Neill Nicolaides describe their award winning holiday lights display at 2030 Broadway. The Nicolaides family won the”Home for the Holidays” category in the Highland Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lights Competition.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Janet said the main inspiration for their display comes from her own warm family memories. As her family’s Christmas Eve tradition, her mother would pile all of the kids inside the old station wagon, while their father stayed home. The children would travel through town to gaze upon the other intricately decorated houses.

“And naturally, when we got home, Santa had been there,” Janet said.

The Nicolaides said they love that their home is now part of the same holiday pass time.

“I love that people can drive by and enjoy it. I enjoy it every time I come up the hill. Sometimes, I come around just to look at it twice,” Janet said.

Clark W. Griswold

The second winners of the competition certainly live up to the Griswold name.

The Poettker family took the prize for their extravagant display, which covers almost a full two blocks stemming from the home at 318 Washington St.

The tradition began when Alan Poettker was about 11 years old.

“Dad was deer hunting on a trip, and mom got tired of me and told me to go throw some lights up on the bushes outside,” Alan said.

He said his mother was not just happy with a few lights, so they went to get more — and more and more.

“And then we started going bigger. And things kind of got out of hand, I guess some people might say,” Poettker said.

As the years went on, Alan started to build his own mechanical displays, beginning with the famous surf boarding pooch he calls “Spuds Mackenzie.” Other moving displays include a toucan to compliment Spuds, a homemade Ferris wheel, carousal, light-up air plane and a galloping reindeer to name a few.

This is the first time in six years that the family has put the display up. Alan usually does it every few years, so he can get a brief respite, for good reason.

“I literally went from the end of August, when I started putting stuff up, until when the lights turned on. It didn’t even seem like I had a fall, because I was working out here,” Poettker said.

He estimated that, this year, the family has put in a total of 250 hours into setting up the display, with 40 of those hours being spent on putting up the gutter lights alone.

While most families do not go to the extent that the Poettkers do to spread a little bit of holiday cheer, Alan said the reason why they do is simple — they love to see the joy it brings to other families who drive by.

“Sometimes, you just got to put that to the side and say, ‘You know what? You only live once. Let’s have some fun while we’re doing it,’” Alan said.

The family’s tradition is now starting to span to the younger generations. Alan said he will run into parents with their children who recall coming to see their house with their parents and grandparents.

Each year, the Poettkers also choose a local organization to benefit by using their display. This year, the family chose to raise money for the Highland Animal Shelter. Visitors wishing to donate can stop by, sign the guest book, enjoy the lights, and have some complimentary candy while viewing the display.

Alan wanted to thank his parents and all of the friends and family who helped to set up the display and wished a Merry Christmas to the community.

“Enjoy the season. Put a little bit of joy out there in the world today. There’s not enough of it out there,” he said.

Megan Braa: 618-654-2366, ext 23, @MeganBraa_

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Pause
Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal 1:15

Hear the expectations of Highland High School’s next principal

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25 6:12

Raja the Asian elephant turns 25

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman 3:05

Raising a 6-foot-5 338 pound offensive lineman

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

View More Video