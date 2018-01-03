Highland Legion, VFW deliver Christmas presents to fellow veterans

Around Town
Postal Service asks residents to clear snow and ice
With the first significant snowstorm blanketing the region in recent days, the Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes, to help letter carriers deliver the mail.
“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Highland Postmaster Lynn Todt. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those cards and packages delivered in time for the holidays.”
Never miss a local story.
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.
“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort,” Todt said. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”
Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.
“We want letter carriers to be safe,” Todt said. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Military Update
Highland native enlists in National Guard
Pvt. Bryce Sexton, of Highland, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard on Dec. 27 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.
Sexton enlisted as a 74D, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh.
Upon completion of his initial training, Sexton will be assigned to the 445th Chemical Company.
Sexton is a 2017 graduate of Highland High School.
After successfully completing his training, Sexton will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.
Clubs
Historical Society to meet
The Highland Historical Society will have its quarterly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10 at the Faith Countryside Apartments, 1331 26th St. in Highland. This is the annual “Show and Tell” meeting, so bring your area items or Swiss items to share. This is also the society’s membership meeting and it is requested as many members as possible to plan to pay their dues at the meeting.
Food
Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast
Highland area Boy Scouts will have their pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois 143 in Highland.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, Korte sausage, eggs, potatoes, and biscuits and gravy. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under eat free. Carry-outs will be available.
Senior menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Wednesday, Jan. 3: Cheeseburger on bun, French fries, relish plate, ice cream.
Thursday, Jan. 4: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Jan. 5: Butter-crumb fish, baked potato, cream corn, bread, banana pudding parfait.
Monday, Jan. 8: Country fried steak, country gravy, cheesy hash brown casserole, green beans, blushing pears.
Tuesday, Jan. 9: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, new potatoes, pumpkin pan pie.
Wednesday, Jan. 10: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Thursday, Jan. 11: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, dinner roll, creamy custard pie.
Friday, Jan. 12: Fried fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, luscious fruit dessert.
Comments